Jose Mourinho Ruled Out of Running to Takeover at Juventus Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's Wishes

Juventus have ruled out any potential attempt to appoint Jose Mourinho as their next manager, despite Cristiano Ronaldo giving his blessing.

Though Mourinho and Ronaldo had their fair share of disputes during the tactician's tenure at Real Madrid, it is understood they have maintained a healthy relationship in the intervening years, and the forward was keen on reuniting with his compatriot in Turin.

Jose Mourinho will not become the next Juventus manager despite being endorsed for the role by Cristiano Ronaldo., Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 23, 2019

However, according to reports in Sky Sports, the Old Lady have declared such a move is 'impossible', owing to the inordinately high wage he would command as well as his relationship with their Derby d'Italia rivals Inter.

The club paid £105m for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner last summer and yet, despite winning Serie A for an eighth consecutive season, they are understood to consider Mourinho outside of their managerial price range.

The Inter factor is also there, though this is understood to affect the manger's thinking more than the club's. Another man whose mooted move to Juve has been met with derision is Pep Guardiola, with Manchester City board member Alberto Galassi strongly denying any reports linking him with the club.

Galassi declared: "I want to clarify what has been reported in the last few days and confirm what Guardiola said last week during the press conference.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"He wants to stay at Manchester City. Besides, a club like Juventus would not have allowed such a [piece of] news to come out like this. Man City could not have been left out without knowing and being advised.

"This rumour is unfounded. It is unbelievable that the media pursue these kind of rumours. This is ridiculous. Guardiola wants to stay. He is a great professional and he can't believe his words are not listened to. He does not want to leave. Therefore, the problem does not exist because the whole matter does not exist."