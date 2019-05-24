Moutinho Ambitions, Filipe Luis Interest & Jimenez Demands Added Focus: Wolves News Roundup

The season is done and dusted. So what now?

Moutinho Insists Wolves Will Dream Bigger Next Season

“Now we need to rest, and I think we need to think bigger, to dream bigger. That’s what we want, the club wants to be better. That’s what I want, all my team mates want, to be better and do all we can to win something. This year was very good, but we try to better next year.

“I was told it was a big project when they contacted me, and I accepted because it’s a club who wants to be better and bigger. I like this challenge, to help a club to be better and that’s what I came here to do, to help the team, to help the club, do what I can to make this club better.”

Those the words of Portuguese midfield sensation Joao Moutinho, speaking to the club's official website. And what wonderful words they are to hear. Onwards and upwards everyone, we're coming for the top six. Woof.

Filipe Luis on Wolves Radar With Atletico Future Uncertain

The Wanda Metropolitano (home to Atletico Madrid for those not in the know) is undergoing a radical overhaul this summer, with a number of star players expected to depart for pastures new.

Diego Godin, Juanfran and Lucas Hernandez are definitely offski, while Antoine Griezmann appears Barcelona bound after engaging in a year-long game of comedy capers. But the exodus may not stop there, with former Chelsea full-back Filipe Luis in line for a summer departure too.

That's where Wolves come in to the picture, according to Goal at least. They claim Luis is on Nuno's summer shopping list, though competition from PSG and Flamengo may prove problematic. He's also been linked with Barcelona previously, so that says a fair amount about his credentials at least.

Jimenez Calls for Focus Against Premier League Strugglers

Wolves were sensational last season against the Premier League top six, knocking off Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United at Molineux, as well as triumphing against Tottenham at Wembley.

However, things weren't as plain sailing against the league's bottom six - picking just four wins in 12 matches. That's an obvious concern, and one that star striker Raul Jimenez is keen to address ahead of next season.

"Yes we want to, from the pre-season we have to work on that,” he said, as quoted by Express & Star. "In the friendly matches that we have we have to look to our form being better with those kind of teams so I think in the next season we can do it better.

"I think we left like 10 points that maybe we could win. Maybe (with those points) we could compete for being in the Europa League not in the seventh place, just in the sixth place, fifth place, I don’t know. It’s complicated but we can do it if we make a good performance against the bottom six teams."

He's got a point.

Nuno Backing Under-Fire Traore

Expectations were high for speed king Adama Traore last season after a then club record £18m was forked out to sign him from Middlesbrough.





That expectation has tempered into disappointment among some supporters after making just eight Premier League starts, but Nuno has hailed him as a "fantastic athlete" who are the club looking to help develop into a better player.

He went on, again via the Express and Star, to say: “Not all the players who come have to have immediate success, immediately reach their highest point. I still believe a lot of us will become better. It’s about time, trust and confidence.”

Nice when the manager has got your back, eh?