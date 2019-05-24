Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists There Will Be 'No Excuses' for Man Utd After Dismal 2018/19 Campaign

By 90Min
May 24, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that there will be no excuses for Manchester United next season and noted that he faces a big job to organise player logistics this summer.

After a near-perfect start to his tenure at Old Trafford, United's form soon began to waver under Solskjaer and the Red Devils ended the season with just two wins from their final ten games in all competitions. 

After finishing five points outside of the top four and 32 points behind champions Manchester City, United face a huge task to return to the summit of the Premier League - something Solskjaer is well aware of.

“I've only been here five months but you get more energy off working and sometimes, sadly but it's true, you get more energy when it goes against you,” Solskjaer told MUTV

“You get more energy because you’re determined to come back a better team and a better coach, to help the players improve and be even better. You can’t forget [about last season]. You have to learn from your mistakes as well. We want to learn more from what we did right.

"We’re going to sit down and go through all the plans with the physical coaches and with the coaches and we’ll be ready when 1 July comes. There are not going to be any excuses."

The Norwegian went on to discuss the notion that United are set for a busy summer and admitted that he is already planning for a hectic period of logistical work behind the scenes.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

He added: “I don’t want to switch off completely. I can switch off the phone once in a while, but you don’t switch off the brain.

"Maybe there will be a day or two without thinking about it but, of course, we’ve got a big job preparing for next season with player logistics and training logistics.”

