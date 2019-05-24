Sampdoria vs Juventus Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Juventus travel to Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday afternoon to face Sampdoria in the last week of Serie A fixtures, with both sides looking to end their poor run of results.

Since clinching an unprecedented eighth consecutive Serie A title back in April, La Vecchia Signora haven't eased off the accelerator; they've completely abandoned the vehicle.

After failing to win in their last four outings, manager Massimiliano Allegri's swansong has sounded more like a death rattle of late; something he will undoubtedly be looking to rectify in his final game in charge of the Italian giants.

While it would be unfair to hold Sampdoria to the same lofty standards as Juventus, their fans will have been equally unimpressed with their side's recent performances.

With both teams seemingly dead set on ending their seasons with whimpers rather than bangs, the excitement of a final day fixture may prove just the tonic to shake them from their respective stupors.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Sunday 26 May What Time is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio Luigi Ferraris TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier 1 Referee? Luigi Nasca

Team News





After breaking his nose in last Sunday's clash against Atalanta, Joao Cancelo is the latest Juventus player to be given an early holiday. He joins the trio of Douglas Costa, Mattia Perin, and Sami Khedira who all picked up injuries in mid-April that ruled them out for the remainder of the season.

Allegri has maintained the same midfield and striking units for the last two fixtures, and whilst Juve have failed to win both games, don't expect to see the Italian tinker too much with his lineup for his last game at the helm.

Mario Mandzukic and Giorgio Chiellini are also ruled out, while both Blaise Mutuidi and Federico Bernardeschi are suspended.





Sampdoria, by contrast, have an almost fully fit squad to choose from. The only major omissions are Joachim Andersen and Nicola Murru through injury. Otherwise, expect to see more of the same from I Blucerchiati.

Predicted Lineups

Sampdoria Audero; Sala, Colley, Ferrari, Tavares; Linetty, Ekdal, Praet; Caprari; Defrel, Quagliarella. Juventus Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Caceres, Sandro; Pjanic, Can, Bentancur; Cuadrado, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Head to Head Record

The recent history between the two sides reads as one might expect, considering Juventus' Serie A domination over the past eight years.

I Bianconeri have helped themselves to seven wins in the last eight meetings between the sides, scoring 20 goals in the process and inflicting some heavy defeats along the way.

Sampdoria's last scalp came back in November of 2017, when current Arsenal man Lucas Torreira grabbed himself a goal in a dominant display that saw I Blucerchiati take a 3-0 lead into injury time, before a couple of late strikes from Juventus gave the impression of a much tighter contest.

In the corresponding fixture at Christmas time, a Cristiano Ronaldo brace was enough to guide Juve to a 2-1 victory.

Recent Form

In a series of results that arguably suggests Allegri's tenure at Juventus has indeed grown stale, the Serie A champions look to be a side waiting for the season to end.

Whilst a league title is never something to take for granted, when Juve splurged £98m to bring the Champions League's top goal scorer to the Allianz, it was a clear statement that they were targeting European glory this campaign.

However, Juventus came undone against a youthful, energetic and exciting Ajax side who quickly became every football fan's second favourite team, and the Bianconeri never really recovered from the disappointment.

Despite improving on last season's league position, with a guaranteed ninth place finish this time around regardless of Sunday's result - the last month or so has left something of a sour taste in the mouths of the Sampdoria faithful.

A top four finish was always a bit beyond their grasp, but Europa League qualification was a very realistic goal before their recent five-game winless streak.

Check out the scorelines of both teams last five fixtures below.

Sampdoria Juventus Chievo 0-0 Sampdoria (19/5) Juventus 1-1 Atalanta (19/5) Sampdoria 1-2 Empoli (12/5) Roma 2-0 Juventus (12/5) Parma 3-3 Sampdoria (5/5) Juventus 1-1 Torino (3/5) Sampdoria 1-2 Lazio (28/4) Inter 1-1 Juventus (27/4) Bologna 3-0 Sampdoria (20/4) Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina (20/4)

Prediction

Their recent results may make for grim reading but this Juventus squad are not accustomed to failing to win games, and will arrive at the Luigi Ferraris with a chip on their shoulder and a team oozing with talent; a very dangerous combination.

The players who have worked under Allegri for the last five, highly successful seasons will also undoubtedly feel a responsibility to send their manager out on a high.

Unfortunately, Sampdoria appear to have completely run out of steam, and without the luxury of being able to call upon a Ronaldo or a Paulo Dybala to provide them with a bit of magic, expect to see I Blucerchiati's winless streak continue into next season.