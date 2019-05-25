Dani Alves Backs Neymar to Stay at Paris Saint-Germain Rather Than Return to 'Ego-Guided' Barcelona

Dani Alves has claimed that Neymar is 'very obsessed' with winning and admitted that the Brazilian is 'not happy' at PSG, but insisted he expects his teammate to stay put in the French capital.

Having regularly been the subject of transfer speculation since completing his move from Barcelona to the Parc des Princes in 2017, Neymar's future with the Ligue 1 champions is likely to be called into question once more this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side have continued to struggle in their bid to conquer Europe, with their dominance in French football yet to be translated into Champions League success, and those shortcomings are set to further increase questions over Neymar's future.

Speaking to ESPN, Dani Alves said of his PSG teammate, with whom he played at Barcelona: "He's in transition, because he's not getting the results he wants. And he's very obsessed about it and he always wants to be on top.

"Therefore, if he doesn't make it, it would be clear that he's unhappy. He must take advantage of his time off and his vacation and reflect on what he can do in order to be a bigger player than he already is and to reach a much better place than the one he is in right now.

"He is not happy, since he didn't get the results he wanted and that brings him unhappiness. I would beat the crap out of him if he feels happy without winning."

Asked whether he would bet a dinner on Neymar remaining at PSG next season, Alves added: "A dinner is not enough. Should I bet the Eiffel Tower? I believe that he will stay with PSG."

On speculation linking the attacker with a move to Real Madrid, Alves said of his compatriot: "If Madrid calls me, I'd say no. And if they call me to ask me about Neymar, I'd say no as well."

Speaking of a potential return to Barcelona for Neymar, Alves responded: "I think it's very difficult. People inside Barca, I think, won't be willing to acknowledge that they need him. And that's a problem, you can't go anywhere guided by your ego.

"You can't let your ego dictate your life. Barca has that problem and they won't recognise that they need him and that already drives him away from Barca. Which side doesn't need Ney? Everyone needs Ney."