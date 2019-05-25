Davinson Sanchez Warns Liverpool That Tottenham Will Play 'Aggressively' in Champions League Final

Davinson Sanchez has warned Liverpool that Tottenham will play 'aggressively' when the two sides face off in the Champions League final on 1 June.

It'll be only the second time two English teams have met in a Champions League final with Liverpool bidding to win the competition for the sixth time, while Tottenham will hope to win it for the first time in the club's history.



Tottenham head into the final having defied the odds to overcome a three-goal aggregate deficit against Ajax in the semi-finals, and Sanchez has sent out a stern message to Saturday's opponents ahead of the encounter.

Speaking, as quoted by The Express ahead of the final, Sanchez has warned Liverpool that he and his Tottenham side will be playing with an aggressive mentality.

He said: "Whoever is on the pitch has to do it.



“It’s a final. A final is about winning. You can’t wait for the opponent to be better than you, or let them start to play their football. We are going to start aggressively. A final is about this. Everyone wants to win the trophy.

"You have to tackle. Football is not composed of just taking the ball, or clearing the ball, properly, without touching the opponent? No. If you clear the ball and the opponent is in the middle of it… I feel sorry for the opponent!”



It'll be the second straight season Liverpool find themselves in the Champions League final after they were outdone by Real Madrid last season, when they were beaten 3-1 in Kiev.

The Reds were dealt a huge blow early in the game when Mohamed Salah dislocated his shoulder following a clash with Sergio Ramos, but Sanchez went onto insist he admires the aggression Ramos plays with.

He added: “Sometimes now, everyone is too focused on playing football, and Sergio has that character you need to play that position. I watch video clips of him, Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini. Their aggression…



“After a few years you have to realise that’s important for some defenders. You have to admit, yes you play football, but at the same time you must not forget you are a defender and have to fight. Put your face in where it hurts."

Having started in seven Champions League matches this campaign, Sanchez will be hoping he can retain his place in the side and put in a solid performance as Tottenham bid to complete what has already been a remarkable European run.

