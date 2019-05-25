Mario Balotelli Confirms Marseille Exit With Farewell Message on Instagram

Mario Balotelli all but confirmed he's played his last game for Marseille after posting a farewell message on his Instagram account.

Marseille wrapped up their Ligue 1 campaign on Friday with a 1-0 home win over Montpellier to leapfrog their opponents in the table into fifth place. Florian Thauvin's goal was enough to settle the tie, although the game's talking point came in the closing stages of the game.



Balotelli came off the bench on the hour mark but was shown a straight red card with just three minutes left after a dangerous tackle. There were suggestions that it could've been his last game in a Marseille shirt, and the striker seemingly confirmed this after the final whistle.





The Italian took to Instagram and posted a message thanking the players, backroom staff and fans. The message read: "Thank you everybody for these 5 months even if we didn't achieve our objectives.



"I really want to say thanks to the coaches and staff, players, president and directors, everyone that works with OM [Olympique Marseille], supporters. Thank you and hopefully see you soon, or good luck with everything in the future years."

The striker joined Marseille on a five-month deal in January after a sour end to his time with OGC Nice, and got off to a great start with his new club. He scored on his debut and ended the season with eight goals in 12 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille - scoring in each of his first five home games.



It's yet to be seen where Balotelli will play his football next season, but after a solid spell with Marseille, there wil likely be a number of potential suitors coming in for the striker this summer.