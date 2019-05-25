Paulo Dybala Backs Away From Agent's Quotes on Possible Summer Exit From Juventus

Paulo Dybala has insisted that he wants to stay at Juventus, despite recent suggestions that he could be on his way out of Turin this summer.

The Argentine has struggled to cement a regular place in Massimiliano Allegri's side this season as the Bianconeri clinched their eighth consecutive Serie A title, with reports suggesting that the attacker could be keen for a move away amid claims from Gustavo Dybala, his brother and agent.

However, Dybala has since moved to distance himself from the transfer speculation, insisting that he want to remain at the Allianz Stadium. As quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio, the 25-year-old said: "What did my brother say? He spoke for himself.

"My company knows what I think: I talked to Fabio [Paratici] and he knows I want to continue playing in Juventus. Then, clear, does not depend only on me: even the Juventus will have to make its own choices, even thinking that the coach will come. But I want to stay here."

Allegri's impending departure as manager has brought a further cloud of uncertainty over Juventus' immediate future. The Italian is set to depart at the end of the season after a five-year spell in Turin in which the club have won five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies.





"Not even the company knows who will come," Dybala added on the managerial situation. "I hope it is a strong one, which allows us to win everything. Allegri? I greeted him like everyone else, he did so much for the team and for me too.

"Grateful. The most important thing for us is for someone to win, as the company says and as the comrades say. All the fans want to see good football, which is the concept of modern football.

"There are so many good coaches who know how to do it, it's up to society to decide. Not me."

Dybala has often fallen behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the attacking pecking order for Juventus this season, whilst he is likely to face similar competition from Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi for a place in Argentina's frontline at this summer's Copa America.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

"I have always said: I have the pleasure of playing with the two phenomena of our football. He [Ronaldo] in Juve, Messi in Nazionale. For me it is a beautiful experience. Argentina? We want to win the Copa America. We hope to have an important tournament."