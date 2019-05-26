Marcelino Hails Valencia's Copa del Rey Final Win Over Barcelona as 'Happiest Day of My Career'

By 90Min
May 26, 2019

Marcelino has hailed Valencia's 2-1 win over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final as the 'happiest day of my career'.

Heading into the game Valencia were labelled as huge underdogs, going up against a Barcelona side who easily wrapped up the La Liga title and were looking to restore pride after being humiliated by Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals. 

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Barcelona began the better of the two sides and were creating more chances but Valencia proved to be devastating on the counter-attack, with first-half goals from Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno giving Los Ches a two-goal advantage at half time.

Lionel Messi got a goal back for Barcelona with 15 minutes left, but it proved to only be a consolation as Valencia were able to see the rest of the game out to earn a 2-1 win and secure the club's first Copa del Rey title since 2008, as well as Marcelino's first major trophy in his managerial career.

Speaking with Marca after the win, the Valencia boss was overjoyed and labelled the win as the happiest day of his career. He said: "It's the happiest day of my career.

"It's the first triumph. There's always a first final, a first victory. Thanks to the players, the coaching staff, the fans, my family and to everyone who has made me the happiest man in the world."

Valencia's fans will now be hoping the club can keep their squad intact over the summer and add further depth ahead of what promises to be an exciting 2019/20 La Liga campaign for Marcelino and his men. 

