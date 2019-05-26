Johnny Russell's hat trick saw Sporting KC end its winless steak of seven games while Chris Wondolowski kept up his hot form by scoring his 149th and 150th goals in an Earthquakes' win.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Johnny Russell had a hat trick and Sporting Kansas City beat the Seattle Sounders 3-2 on Sunday to snap a seven-game winless streak.
Nicolas Hasler took it away from Seattle's Handwalla Bwana near midfield and then led Yohan Croizet with a low pass to the right corner of the area. He won a battle with Kim Kee-hee and fed Russell for the finish from the top of the box to open the scoring in the 29th minute. Then, seconds into first-half stoppage time, Russell weaved through three defenders and side-netted a left-footer to make it 2-0.
Kelvin Leerdam stopped, turned 360 degrees to avoid a defender and raced to the corner of the 6-yard box, where, as defender Kelyn Rowe and goalkeeper Tim Melia converged, tapped it to Raul Ruidiaz for the empty-netter in the 63rd minute.
Rowe tapped it to Russell at the top of the box where he bent a first-timer inside the post in the 68th. Leerdam headed home a corner kick by Nicolas Lodeiro in the 71st to cap the scoring.
Sporting Kansas City (3-4-5) won for the first time since March 30.
Seattle (7-2-5) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped.
San Jose Earthquakes 2, Toronto FC 1
TORONTO — Chris Wondolowski scored his 149th and 150th MLS goals in the San Jose Earthquakes' 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday night.
The MLS career goals leader scored both from close range.
Wondolowski got a yard's separation from Drew Moor and deftly redirected in Cristian Espinoza's cross in the 37th minute to tie it at 1. The go-ahead goal in the 81st minute was a virtual replay, with Espinoza finding Wondolowski in space.
The San Jose striker has six goals in two games. He scored all four goals in a 4-1 victory over Chicago last weekend to surpass Landon Donovan's league record of 145 goals and up his career total to 148.
Richie Laryea opened the scoring for Toronto (5-6-2) in the 28th minute
San Jose (5-6-2) won for the first time in six road games this season.