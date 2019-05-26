KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Johnny Russell had a hat trick and Sporting Kansas City beat the Seattle Sounders 3-2 on Sunday to snap a seven-game winless streak.

Nicolas Hasler took it away from Seattle's Handwalla Bwana near midfield and then led Yohan Croizet with a low pass to the right corner of the area. He won a battle with Kim Kee-hee and fed Russell for the finish from the top of the box to open the scoring in the 29th minute. Then, seconds into first-half stoppage time, Russell weaved through three defenders and side-netted a left-footer to make it 2-0.

Kelvin Leerdam stopped, turned 360 degrees to avoid a defender and raced to the corner of the 6-yard box, where, as defender Kelyn Rowe and goalkeeper Tim Melia converged, tapped it to Raul Ruidiaz for the empty-netter in the 63rd minute.

Rowe tapped it to Russell at the top of the box where he bent a first-timer inside the post in the 68th. Leerdam headed home a corner kick by Nicolas Lodeiro in the 71st to cap the scoring.

Sporting Kansas City (3-4-5) won for the first time since March 30.

Seattle (7-2-5) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped.

San Jose Earthquakes 2, Toronto FC 1

TORONTO — Chris Wondolowski scored his 149th and 150th MLS goals in the San Jose Earthquakes' 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday night.

The MLS career goals leader scored both from close range.

Wondolowski got a yard's separation from Drew Moor and deftly redirected in Cristian Espinoza's cross in the 37th minute to tie it at 1. The go-ahead goal in the 81st minute was a virtual replay, with Espinoza finding Wondolowski in space.

The San Jose striker has six goals in two games. He scored all four goals in a 4-1 victory over Chicago last weekend to surpass Landon Donovan's league record of 145 goals and up his career total to 148.

Richie Laryea opened the scoring for Toronto (5-6-2) in the 28th minute

San Jose (5-6-2) won for the first time in six road games this season.