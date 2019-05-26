Sampdoria 2-0 Juventus: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Allegri Bows Out With Disappointing Defeat

Massimiliano Allegri rounded off his five-year stay at Juventus with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria on Sunday evening.

The match itself took quite some time to kick into life, with the first half passing by with very little to shout about for either side. Paulo Dybala had the best opening, but his close range effort was snuffed out quickly by the Sampdoria defence.

The second half was equally uneventful, right up until the final ten minutes. Moise Kean looked to have won the game for Juventus, only for his effort to be chalked off for offside. Moments later, Sampdoria were able to put the ball in the back of the net themselves, but this time the goal was allowed to stand.

Gregoire Defrel's effort from close range initially looked to be harmlessly dribbling towards Carlo Pinsoglio, but it took a wicked deflection and wrong-footed the Juventus keeper.

With seconds left on the clock, Sampdoria then doubled their lead to seal the win through a sensational free-kick from Gianluca Caprari.

SAMPDORIA

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Rafael (6); Bereszynski (6), Ferrari (6), Colley (7), Sala (6); Barreto (6), Praet (7), Linetty (6); Ramirez (5), Defrel (7), Quagliarella (6).

Substitutes: Caprari (7), Vieira (5), Gabbiadini (N/A).

JUVENTUS

Key Talking Point

Change is on the horizon at Juventus, and this match spelled the end of Allegri's successful five-year reign over I Bianconeri, where he managed to deliver 11 major domestic honours. There was nothing to play for in this one, but the players on show would have been looking to impress ahead of what could end up being a very busy summer for the club.

Unfortunately, the game was by no means a classic. In truth, it was the opposite, as both sides struggled to piece together any fluid passages of play. Allegri made a handful of changes, with starts being handed to various fringe players and it proved to be a disjointed performance as a result.

It's a disappointing way to finish the season, but it acts as the perfect metaphor for the inconsistent end to Allgeri's time at Juventus.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Pinsoglio (5); Caceres (6), Rugani (5), Chiellini (6), De Sciglio (6); Cuadrado (4), Bentancur (5), Can (5); Dybala (3), Pereira (5), Kean (6*).

Substitutes: Portanova (6), Bonucci (5), Caviglia (N/A).

Star Man - Moise Kean

There wasn't an awful lot to choose from given how poor Juventus were, but Kean deserves some credit for a spirited performance at the top end of the pitch.

He worked harder than most and was constantly trying to make things happen even if, more often than not, it failed to come together for him.

He's demonstrated that he has all the attributes to become a world class striker this season and, if Juventus put enough faith in him, then he could easily lead the line for I Bianconeri for years to come.