Tottenham Home Kit 2019/20: Leaked Images of Plain Jersey Set to Divide Supporters

By 90Min
May 26, 2019

Images of Tottenham Hotspur's new home kit for the 2019/20 season may have been leaked online just days before the side are set to take on Liverpool in the Champions League final. 

Tottenham have been sponsored by Nike since 2017 and it looks like the new kit will drop fairly soon, exciting many Spurs supporters ahead of the biggest match in the club's history. 

Sticking with a classic design, the leaked jerseys as reported by Footy Headlines feature the standard plain white background with navy trim on the arms and collar. The new style differs greatly from last season's kits, which featured a gradient design and was paired with white shorts. Although the rest of the kit has yet to be revealed, it is believed the side will pair the new jerseys with navy shorts and white socks. 

The logos and authenticity mark will all be in navy blue while the AIA mark will remain in red on the front of the shirt. Overall, fan reaction to the new kit has been positive, with Tottenham opting to use a much less experimental design than Premier League rivals Chelsea or La Liga Champions Barcelona. 

Very few details have been revealed by the club, but rumours have been floating around they will include the club motto 'To Dare Is To Do' on the inside neck of the kit. 

After many supporters were torn over last season's kit, the simplistic style is somewhat expected in order to avoid any controversy for a second straight season. 

Tottenham are set for their first European final when they head to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to take on Liverpool in an all-English Champions League final. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message