Tottenham Home Kit 2019/20: Leaked Images of Plain Jersey Set to Divide Supporters

Images of Tottenham Hotspur's new home kit for the 2019/20 season may have been leaked online just days before the side are set to take on Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Tottenham have been sponsored by Nike since 2017 and it looks like the new kit will drop fairly soon, exciting many Spurs supporters ahead of the biggest match in the club's history.

⚪🔵 LEAKED: Tottenham Hotspur 19-20 Home Kit: https://t.co/IjwWZZ7es7 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 26, 2019

Sticking with a classic design, the leaked jerseys as reported by Footy Headlines feature the standard plain white background with navy trim on the arms and collar. The new style differs greatly from last season's kits, which featured a gradient design and was paired with white shorts. Although the rest of the kit has yet to be revealed, it is believed the side will pair the new jerseys with navy shorts and white socks.

The logos and authenticity mark will all be in navy blue while the AIA mark will remain in red on the front of the shirt. Overall, fan reaction to the new kit has been positive, with Tottenham opting to use a much less experimental design than Premier League rivals Chelsea or La Liga Champions Barcelona.

Very few details have been revealed by the club, but rumours have been floating around they will include the club motto 'To Dare Is To Do' on the inside neck of the kit.

That looks like a kit Tottenham will be wearing when we’re referred to as the European champions 😏 — Martin Lee Grant (@Mar10LG) May 26, 2019

After many supporters were torn over last season's kit, the simplistic style is somewhat expected in order to avoid any controversy for a second straight season.

Tottenham are set for their first European final when they head to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to take on Liverpool in an all-English Champions League final.