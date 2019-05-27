James Maddison & Aaron Wan-Bissaka Named in England Squad for European Under-21 Championship

England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has named a strong squad for the upcoming European Championships in Italy and San Marino.

The Young Lions were hugely impressive in qualifying, and will now face France, Romania and Croatia in the group stage in June, before looking to enjoy an extended run in the competition.

Our #YoungLions are all set for this summer's #U21Euro. Best of luck in Italy, lads 👊https://t.co/1dKANs1GrV — England (@England) May 27, 2019

Boothroyd's squad was revealed in a post on the FA's official website, noting that the group is largely made up of players who have excelled in the qualifying stages in recent months.

There is certainly no shortage of star power in the team, with Premier League stars such as Leicester City's James Maddison and Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka both part of the team.

The Foxes have plenty of representatives in the squad, with Demarai Gray, Hamza Choudhury and Harvey Barnes all joining Maddison in the squad.

That is by no means the end of the top-flight talent in the team. Southampton's Angus Gunn, Manchester City's Phil Foden and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all been named in the squad, and Boothroyd will be eager to call on their big-game experience to help them this summer.

Chelsea boast a number of inclusions, with no fewer than five young Blues earning a place in the squad. Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount, who are both on loan with Derby County, will join up with Tammy Abraham, Jake Clarke-Salter and Jay Dasilva, whilst former Chelsea starlet Dominic Solanke is also part of the team after proving his fitness with Bournemouth.

There is also a maiden call-up for Wolverhampton Wanderers wonderkid Morgan Gibbs-White, who earned plenty of fans with his eye-catching performances under Nuno Espirito Santo this season.

After falling in the semi-finals two years ago, Boothroyd will be desperate to guide the team to the trophy this time around and certainly looks to have the quality in his squad to do so.

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Southampton), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United).

Defenders: Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea), Jay Dasilva (Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ezri Konsa (Brentford), Fikayo Tomori (Derby County, loan from Chelsea), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace).

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City), Kieran Dowell (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Derby County, loan from Chelsea), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham).

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa, loan from Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Demarai Gray (Leicester City), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth).