Marcos Rojo Reveals What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has Told Him About His Future at Man Utd

Marcos Rojo has revealed that he has held talks with Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer over his future - and has been told the club want him to stay.

The 29-year-old made only six appearances for United this season, and it has long been speculated that he could be walking out the Old Trafford door this summer.



Rojo, however, has now revealed that he's been told by Solskjaer that he still has an important role to play at the club, saying in an interview with El Dia (via the Express): "I spoke to the manager before the end of the season and we spoke about his plans for me.

"He said that I was in his plans, that I'm an important player and that he wanted me to return to full fitness, to be able to count on me in the first team.

"For now I would like to stay at United."

Signed in 2014 after an impressive World Cup with Argentina, fans were initially unsure of whether Rojo was to play as a central or left-sided defender.

Most of his appearances in recent times have come from the heart of defence, but his ability to play left-back could see fill the role of back-up to Luke Shaw next season, with Ashley Young in line to continue at right-back after Antonio Valencia's departure.

Rumours linking United with Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire have led most to believe that Rojo would be the most likely of United's centre-backs to depart this summer, along with Eric Bailly.

Victor Lindelof's upturn in performances, Chris Smalling's continued involvement in the team and Phil Jones' new contract towards the back end of last year were further indication that a departure was likely.

But following his latest comments, Rojo could have a role to play next season; though much will depend on keeping himself fit.