MLS Week 13 Roundup: New Leaders Atop the East & LAFC Continue to Roll

D.C. United now sit alone at the top of the Eastern Conference following a 1-1 draw with next-to-last place New England, although they have played one more match than second-placed Philadelphia Union.

United were saved by a 90th-minute penalty by England legend Wayne Rooney that was only awarded after a VAR handball decision against Brandon Bye. Rooney calmly stepped up to the spot and slotted past Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton.

New England took the lead in the match through Juan Agudelo just five minutes after starting goalkeeper Matt Turner was sent off for a horrid challenge on Rooney shortly after half-time.

Philadelphia had the opportunity to go top of the conference but they were beaten handily by Portland on the back of a brace from new designated player signing Brian Fernandez. The loss breaks a six-match unbeaten streak for the Union and marks just the second time the squad has given up more than two goals in a match this campaign.

Elsewhere, LAFC continued their dominance in the Western Conference, extending their lead at the top to eight points after defeating Montreal 4-2. Mexico international Carlos Vela added to his impressive MVP case by bagging a goal and and assist in the match. Vela currently leads the league in both goals and assists with 15 and nine respectively.

💥 Cracklitos 💥



🕯️ 15 Goals

🕯️ 9 Assists



The @MLS leader in both categories, @11carlosV is on MVP pace. pic.twitter.com/Zx3zBBVQXn — LAFC (@LAFC) May 27, 2019

Colorado continued their winning ways, building on their first victory of the season last week to defeat Columbus Crew 3-2 in a thriller of a match. After the Rapids took the lead twice the Crew managed to equalise on both occasions through Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes.

As the clock rounded into the 89th minute, Nicolas Mezquida picked the ball up at the top of the box from a half-cleared corner and was able to calmly bring it down and find the far corner beyond Zack Steffen.

San Jose Earthquakes striker Chris Wondolowski added to his new MLS goalscoring record by bagging two goals in the Quakes' 2-1 win in Toronto, taking his career total to 150.

Week 13 is in the books. How'd your squad do? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7jtzfFZxgZ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 27, 2019

LA Galaxy were without star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he continues to serve a suspension, but the squad were still able to grind out a 1-0 win in Orlando on the back of a Jonathan dos Santos goal, with David Bingham saving a penalty from former Manchester United star Nani.