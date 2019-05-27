Ronald Koeman Says Liverpool 'Do Not Deserve' to Finish the Season Without a Trophy

Ronald Koeman, the former Everton manager has stated he hopes for Liverpool to beat Tottenham in the Champions League final.

Due to the Dutch players in Liverpool's squad, Koeman hopes they are victorious on Saturday in the hope that they will be in a more positive mindset before Netherlands face England five days later.



As quoted by the Daily Mail, Koeman said "It would be rather sour if both ended up empty handed after such a formidable season and being so close to huge trophies, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum and Liverpool do not deserve that."

With the Champions League final on 1 June in Madrid, England face the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final on 6 June in Portugal. Two of the Netherland's key players, Virgil Van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum, are expected to start for Liverpool in Madrid, and both have played a key role of getting Liverpool to the final.

Wijnaldum's heroics against Barcelona in the semi-final second-leg, coming off the bench as a second-half sub, have surely cemented his place as a Liverpool legend. Van Dijk has been a revelation for Liverpool since his transfer in January 2018, winning PFA Player of the Season in his first full season for the Reds.

In contrast, Tottenham have no Dutch players in their squad, yet there is an English contingent Gareth Southgate will hope will escape injury if nothing else against Liverpool. Danny Rose, Keiran Trippier, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Harry Kane could all play for both Tottenham and England on the 1st and 6th of June.

Liverpool also have a few England players in their squad who could conceivably play in both games.

Regardless of the result in the final, the space of time between the two games leaves little time for consolidation or rest. Both Southgate and Koeman will want their players back with their national squads with all eyes on the semi-final only days later.

