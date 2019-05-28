1 Player Each Premier League Club Have to Get Rid of at All Costs This Summer

The Premier League season has come to end, and we now know the 20 teams who will compete next season.

But what year it's been.

We've seen two of the best teams English football has ever produced, stunning goals, incredible moments, two all-Premier League European finals and some of the best players in world football strutting their stuff on a weekly basis.

However, we're going to ignore all that and be a bit cruel with this, because there are some teams in the top flight who have some players who just aren't cut out for their current sides.

Whether it be due to getting them off the wage bill, getting rid of the deadwood, or making room for some new recruits, here are the individuals every Premier League club needs to ship out this summer.

Arsenal

Shkodran Mustafi

The 27-year-old gets a lot of flack from Arsenal fans, and it could be argued that he's an easy target.

However, if you watch the Gunners play, you do kind of feel that Mustafi is never more than 20 minutes away from doing something really stupid.

Whether he's charging out of defence for no reason, giving the ball away, or being out-muscled far too easily, it's amazing to think that he was part of the Germany squad that won the 2014 World Cup.

Look on YouTube for a five minute video of Mustafi gaffes and you'll see exactly why Arsenal fans will be keen to see the back of the centre-half.

Aston Villa

Ross McCormack

Following a disastrous relegation from the Premier League, Villa needed to bounce back quickly, and they decided that the best thing to do would be to get a new striker to fire them back to the promised land.

However, it turns out signing Ross McCormack from Fulham on a four-year deal for £10m may not have been a great idea.

In fact, it turned out to be a disaster, and following failure to turn up to training due to some faulty electric gates, he was left to either rot in the reserves or be sent out on-loan.

A clause in the 32-year-old's contract means that due to Villa's play-off final win over Derby, the Scot now reportedly earns £70,000 a week, and considering he has zero chance of playing for Dean Smith's side in the top flight, the board will desperate to shift those huge wages ASAP.

Bournemouth

Asmir Begoivc

The Cherries pulled off what they thought was quite the coup when the signed Chelsea cast-off Asmir Begovic two years ago.

He was a commanding and experienced shot stopper in his first year at the Vitality, but this season has been a different story.

Begovic has made a number of errors as Bournemouth took an alarming slide down the table after conceding goal after goal, until Eddie Howe was left with no choice but to drop Begovic, something he was reportedly extremely unhappy about.

One would assume that the big Bosnian's wage would far exceed what Bournemouth would want to pay for a number two 'keeper, meaning he may be shown the door before long.

Brighton

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Brighton spent plenty of money last summer to try and move the club forward and establish themselves further in the Premier League.



To a man, nearly all those arrivals failed, but Jahanbakhsh would probably have to take the title of the most disappointing arrival for the Seagulls...which is some achievement.

Since his £16m move from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, the Iranian international winger has claimed the grand total of zero goals and zero assists in his 24 appearances for the club.

Probably best for all parties that everyone just moves on and forget this ever happened.

Burnley

Joe Hart

So Joe Hart finally left Man City last summer and joined Burnley, a team with two England goalkeepers already in it, though they were admittedly injured.





In stepped Hart, a chance to rebuild his career after his Guardiola nightmare. However, it didn't exactly go to plan. After a disastrous run during which the Clarets conceded 41 goals and sat in near the foot of the Premier League table, Hart was dropped for the returning Tom Heaton.

And he never really got a chance thereafter, as Burnley soared up the league title.





Now we're not saying that Hart is directly responsible for Burnley plummeting down the league, we're merely suggesting there seems to be a link between the two, and the higher ups won't be wanting to pay someone's wages as high as Hart's if he's a third choice 'keeper.

Sorry Joe.

Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater

Chelsea gave a 27-year-old Danny Drinkwater a five-year contract on £100,000 per week in 2017 after paying Leicester City £35m. Just think about that for a second.





He played just 12 times for the Blues in his first campaign, which was followed this season by a single appearance in the Community Shield in August.





Either that performance was historically bad, or he's upset Maurizio Sarri in a personal way, because he hasn't played a senior game since, and seems quite happy to sit and do nothing despite not playing for ten months.





If he's still at Stamford Bridge next season, he's going to become a serious problem.

Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke

Remember the days when Christian Benteke was an absolute force of nature for Aston Villa and feared by Premier League backlines up and down the country?

Well, that Benteke has long, long gone.

He had a decent first season at Palace after joining in 2016, but has scored a measly four goals since, with his strike against Arsenal in April his first in over a year.

Those stats aren't really good enough for someone who cost the club £32m and is apparently on over £100,000 per week, so owner Steve Parish will probably be keen to cut his loses and move the 28-year-old on.

Everton

Oumar Niasse

Since moving to Goodison Park in January 2016 for £11.5m, Niasse hasn't exactly impressed; being sent out on-loan twice during his Everton spell.

Having not scored in his five Toffees appearances of the campaign, the Senegalese forward was shipped out to Cardiff in the winter transfer window, with no willing to buy him outright.

Turns out that he didn't have much luck in South Wales either, having failed to score in any of his 13 games there, as Neil Warnock's side eventually fell to an inevitable relegation.

Niasse also had the highest individual XG in the league without finding the target, and if he wasn't good enough for a bottom three team, chances are he's not going to get into a squad who will be aiming for a European place next season.

Liverpool

Alberto Moreno

If you look up and down at the current Liverpool squad, you will find that every single senior player contributed in some way to their extraordinary 97 point haul and their route to the Champions League final...except this man.

Moreno really does seem like the odd one out at Anfield, and he has often been a source of comedy for neutrals to enjoy.

He seems to have at least three mistakes in him per game, and the 26-year-old only made five appearances all season for the Reds, so Jurgen Klopp will be keen to show him the exit door sooner rather than later.

Manchester City

Eliaquim Mangala

If you didn't know that Mangala was still at Man City, don't worry, you're not the only one.

The 28-year-old signed for City in 2014 for £32m from Porto, and was a success to the extent that he helped the Citizens to a Premier League title, but was shipped out on-loan to Valencia and Everton before long.

Having only played twice for the Toffees in six months, the Frenchman failed to make a single senior appearance this season, and the club, and probably Mangala himself, will be desperate to put all this behind them.

He is clearly never going to play under Guardiola, so all parties involved will need to find a club willing to match his high wages, having still got a year left on his contract.

Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez

A disaster. A complete disaster.





When all is said and done, Alexis Sanchez may go down as the worst signing in the history of Manchester United.

Expectations were high following a number of seasons where he basically carried Arsenal, but since his move, he has failed to deliver anything particularly of note, with a hugely disappointing five goals in 45 appearances in his 18 months at the club.

The main factor for the Red Devils' need to ship Sanchez elsewhere is his ridiculously high wages, with some reports claiming the 30-year-old earns around £500,000 per week.

His arrival has ruined the wage structure at Old Trafford, with star players like David de Gea now left to wonder why they earn less than half of what the Chilean does.

United need to get rid, quickly.

Newcastle United

Joselu

Ask any Newcastle fan which player they'd like to see never play at St. James' Park again and the chances are they will say Joselu.

The 29-year-old was once signed by Real Madrid, which if you've ever watched him play, seems genuinely unbelievable.

His six goals in 49 games means he's not quite Xisco levels of bad, but he's still probably one of the five worst strikers to ever play for the club.

At 6'4" he is slightly taller than your average striker, but that's about all he offers, and in terms of being a backup to the impressive Salomon Rondon, Joselu simply isn't up to standard.

Norwich City

Nelson Oliveira

The former Benfica forward came into Norwich with heavy expectations on his shoulders, and made a decent start to life in the Championship.

But following just eight goals in 37 games the following season, he was shipped out on-loan to Reading, where the Norwich fans and staff will be hoping he stays.

It just never quite worked out for 27-year-old, who still has a year left on his contract, and is very unlikely to play any part in Daniel Farke's plans for Premier League life.

Sheffield United

Ched Evans

We won't dwell on this one for too long, but looking at it from a purely football point of view, Evans is a 30-year-old forward who failed to score in nine Championship games two seasons ago and still has a year left on his contract.





To be fair, he's had an impressive season at League One side Fleetwood Town, but the Welshman simply isn't good enough to play upfront in the Premier League.





Sheffield United pulled off a minor miracle to win automatic promotion to the Premier League with the squad they have, but those players and deserve a chance to perform under Chris Wilder among England's elite.







Evans played no part in that team, so will be probably be leaving Bramall Lane before long.

Southampton

Fraser Forster

The rise and fall of Fraser Forster is a slightly strange tale, as he has had quite an abrupt decline in both performances and opportunities at the club.

Having impressed at Celtic, the 6'7" keeper was a first choice at Southampton for three years, while receiving regular England call ups.

However, following a nasty injury and a sharp decline in form, Forster was dropped last season, and only made one Premier League appearance during the most recent campaign.

The 31-year-old is now third choice at St. Mary's behind Angus Gunn and Alex McCarthy, and will be keen to leave the South Coast club to revive his career.

Tottenham Hotspur

Vincent Janssen

No one really knows why Vincent Janssen is still at Tottenham, least of all Mauricio Pochettino.

He was signed in 2016 as a backup to Harry Kane, and to say his impact has been minimal would be generous.

The Dutchman scored just twice in 27 Premier League appearances in his first season, which was enough to be sent out on-loan to Fenerbahce the following year, where he again didn't do too much.

Spurs fans assumed they'd seen the last of him, but he made three very un-noteworthy appearances for them this season, and for the sake of the 24-year-old's career and Spurs' wage bill, it's probably best he just leaves.

Watford

Stefano Okaka

Watford played a lot of games this season on their way to an FA Cup final, and they certainly didn't miss this man.

Okaka came to Vicarage Road at a time when the club seemed unsure about where to go, and the influx of players seemed way too high at the time.

The Italian hasn't delivered on his potential during his time in Hertfordshire, having scored just five times in 36 Premier League games.

The club, and the now 29-year-old will be hoping that his loan spell at Serie A side Udinese will have put him in the shop window for the summer.

West Ham United

Lucas Perez

The Hammers seem overloaded with strikers who are great on their day, but are way too inconsistent to make a regular impact in the Premier League





Marko Arnautovic will probably leave for bigger and better things, Andy Carroll is out of contract, and there is speculation that Javier Hernandez also wants out of east London.







That leaves the highly paid and not very reliable Lucas Perez, who scored in just two of his 15 league appearances this season.

The former Arsenal forward is now 30 years old, and the West Ham board will probably be glad to get him off the wage bill so that they can recruit a new centre forward.

Wolves

Helder Costa

The Portuguese winger was superb for Wolves during their dominant Championship campaign in 2017/18, but unfortunately he didn't quite live up to the standard expected at the highest level the following season.





Costa seems to have adapted to the top tier worse than most in the squad, with just one goal in 25 league games, which won't be helped by the fact that Santo seems to have settled on a formation which doesn't allow for wingers.





So apologies Helder, but it's time to go.