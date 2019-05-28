Arsenal Legend Lauren Tips Gunners for Europa League Glory & Claims Alexis Sanchez Could Return

Former Arsenal defender Lauren has backed the Gunners to overcome Chelsea in the Europa League final on Wednesday, and has even suggested that winger Alexis Sanchez could return to the club.

Arsenal must win the competition to secure qualification for next season's Champions League, with their fifth-placed finish in the Premier League only good enough for another season of Europa League football.

Lauren, speaking exclusively to AmericanGambler.com, insisted that, whilst the final is tough to call, Arsenal should have enough to bring home the trophy.

He said: "I think it’s a 50/50. Both teams are in a great position after reaching the final and both teams have played very well to get there so it could go either way.





"I hope it goes to Arsenal because it would mean a great year for the lads because it’s a long time without winning this trophy and it would put the team through to the Champions League, so I hope it goes to Arsenal!





"Well we’ll see but I think as we’ve seen in the semi-final but attacking with [Alexandre] Lacazette and [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, Arsenal have a lot of options to help them win this trophy, and [Lucas] Torreira gives them that balance offensively and defensively.





"I think it will be key on Lacazette and Aubameyang playing, the way they have throughout the Premier League and in the semi final, with Lacazette coming in to the middle – he understands the game, not only scoring goals, but he understands what the team needs.





"He comes in to the middle, links in with the midfield players. Aubameyang gets in the positions where he can take on the centre backs, and if they are at their best, Arsenal have a strong chance of winning the Europa League. That is one of the key areas of the game."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Finally, Lauren discussed a potential return to the club for Sanchez, who has struggled since leaving Arsenal for Manchester United in 2018.





"Sanchez is a top player and top players are always welcome at Arsenal. If Emery could get him back mentally because it has been a while without him playing, then he could be a good addition. It depends if he is the kind of player that Unai would enjoy having at Arsenal," he added.