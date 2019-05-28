Brighton Home and Away Kits 2019/20: Seagulls Release New Strips for Next Season

By 90Min
May 28, 2019

Brighton & Hove Albion have officially released their new Nike home and away kits for the 2019/20 season.

The kits were first revealed on the club’s website on Tuesday featuring players from both men’s and women’s teams.

Brighton’s press release states: "The new home shirt, manufactured by Nike, is a distorted take on Albion’s traditional blue and white stripes. Albion’s new away shirt is black and features a white tonal crest for the first time. 

"The 2019/20 GK shirt is light green. Our 2018/19 Green Away kit will become the club’s third kit for the 2019/20 season, completing the club's kit options for next season."


The club used the hashtag #DistortingTradition to promote the new home shirt, which has darker lines in the blue part of the shirt.

Albion are getting rid of the white shorts which they used for the 2018/19 campaign and are reverting to blue shorts with their new kit.

The goalkeeper’s shirt will be very similar to last season’s, remaining light green.

The Seagulls are not getting rid of their 2018/19 green away kit. The green outfit will complete the club’s kit options for next season by becoming their third possibility.

“All new kits have been constructed using the latest Nike technology, featuring lightweight and durable materials for comfort and performance, and Nike Dri-Fit technology,” Brighton’s press release said.

Both home and away shirts are priced at £52, with youth sizes costing £42. The club has advised supporters not to order shirts with last season’s squad numbers for players, as these are yet to be confirmed.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message