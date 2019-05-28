Brighton Home and Away Kits 2019/20: Seagulls Release New Strips for Next Season

Brighton & Hove Albion have officially released their new Nike home and away kits for the 2019/20 season.

The kits were first revealed on the club’s website on Tuesday featuring players from both men’s and women’s teams.

Brighton’s press release states: "The new home shirt, manufactured by Nike, is a distorted take on Albion’s traditional blue and white stripes. Albion’s new away shirt is black and features a white tonal crest for the first time.

"The 2019/20 GK shirt is light green. Our 2018/19 Green Away kit will become the club’s third kit for the 2019/20 season, completing the club's kit options for next season."





The club used the hashtag #DistortingTradition to promote the new home shirt, which has darker lines in the blue part of the shirt.

Albion are getting rid of the white shorts which they used for the 2018/19 campaign and are reverting to blue shorts with their new kit.

The goalkeeper’s shirt will be very similar to last season’s, remaining light green.

The Seagulls are not getting rid of their 2018/19 green away kit. The green outfit will complete the club’s kit options for next season by becoming their third possibility.

Brighton's new kit feels like a big upgrade on their design from 2017/18. 🆙🆙🆙



✅ More consistent blue

✅ Greater creativity through the stripe pattern

✅ A design which fits with the VaporKnit sleeves



Just needs an improved collar and a better incorporation of the sponsor. pic.twitter.com/oilx5EhdPk — Phil Delves (@phildelves) May 28, 2019

“All new kits have been constructed using the latest Nike technology, featuring lightweight and durable materials for comfort and performance, and Nike Dri-Fit technology,” Brighton’s press release said.

Both home and away shirts are priced at £52, with youth sizes costing £42. The club has advised supporters not to order shirts with last season’s squad numbers for players, as these are yet to be confirmed.