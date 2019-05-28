Gennaro Gattuso Resigns as AC Milan Manager After Failing to Make Champions League

By 90Min
May 28, 2019

Gennaro Gattuso has stepped down as manager of AC Milan, after missing out on Champions League qualification by a single point. 

The club's sporting director Leonardo is expected to follow Gattuso out of the door, disgruntled by CEO Ivan Gazidis' decision to tighten the reins on spending in order to comply with Financial Fair Play constraints. 

Gattuso told La Repubblica that he will leave behind the money owed to him by the club, saying he could not let his time at Milan come down to a question of money. 


“Deciding to leave Milan's bench is not easy. But it's a decision I had to make. There was not a precise moment in which I made it, it was the sum of these 18 months as coach of a team that for me will never be like the others. Months that I lived with great passion, unforgettable months.

“Mine is a painful but thoughtful choice. Am I giving up a two-year contract? Yes, because my story with Milan can never be a question of money.”

MORE TO FOLLOW

