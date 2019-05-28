Man Utd Kit Leak: Images Emerge Online of Commemorative 2019/20 3rd Strip

Photos have surfaced online of Manchester United's potential third strip for the 2019/20 season and, after the controversy of the 'snakeskin' away effort, this one shouldn't be quite so polarising.

As per photos released by Footy Headlines, a reliable source for kit leaks, the shirt appears to be mostly black, with subtle blotches of a white rose plastered across the top, accompanied by the customary three stripes of adidas over the shoulders, which are slightly lighter than the rest of the kit.

Beneath a crew neck collar are the orange-to-red logos of both the manufacturer and the club.



⚫🌹 Coming 1 August 2019. Manchester United 19-20 Third Kit Leaked: https://t.co/g8ZRyI5XJE — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 27, 2019

And, below the brightness of the two logos is the Chevrolet sponsor, which is written in white, as is the Kohler sponsor on the left sleeve. The right sleeve also has an inscription, which goes some way to explaining the incorporation of roses into the shirt.

It reads: "110 Years. Manchester_Rose. 1909_2019". This is in reference to the 1909 FA Cup final, in which the Red Devils defeated Bristol City wearing a white shirt with a red rose emblazoned across the chest.

Completing the dark kit are black shorts and black socks, though it is unclear yet whether the strip has been given the same eco-conscious care as last season. United's third kit last year was developed in partnership with 'Parley for the Oceans', using materials such as reclaimed plastic in the fabric in an effort to reduce waste before it reaches the sea.

Some real shockers in here. https://t.co/dZPMhXuaOa — 90min (@90min_Football) May 27, 2019

Unlike last season, though, this kit will not be hitting stores in May 2019 as expected, but in August, meaning fans will have to wait a fair few months before they get their hands on it.

