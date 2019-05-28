Ousmane Dembele Among Stars Available for Sale as Ivan Rakitic Plans to Fight for Barcelona Future

Ivan Rakitic wants to stay put at Barcelona, despite recent rumours linking him with a move away from Camp Nou this summer, while Ousmane Dembele may leave if the club receive a good offer.

Rakitic joined Barcelona in 2014 and has gone on to become a central figure at the club during his five-year stay, winning the treble in 2015 and making 268 appearances in all competitions to date.

However - like a number of his teammates - the Croatian ended the 2018/19 campaign poorly, prompting a social media backlash and rumours of a summer exit.

According to Sport, Barcelona have recognised Rakitic as one of the players who could be sold to make room for a wave of new transfers, with the likes of Inter and Manchester United previously linked. However, the Croatian is instead keen to fulfil his current contract.

Rakitic is said to be looking for more respect from the Barcelona board after serving the club faithfully over the past five years and wants to continue playing until his deal expires in 2021. That leaves would leave Barcelona with a decision to either sell him against his will or renew his contract to avoid the potential of him leaving on a free in the near future.





Rakitic is apparently not the only player Barcelona have already lined up to be sold. Sport also report that Malcom is on the chopping block after just one year at the club, having failed to impress during his limited number of minutes.

☎️ OPERACIÓN SALIDA 📂

Ousmane Dembele, su debilidad física y su actitud lo situan en el mercado. Si llega una buena oferta el club valorará su salida.

Malcom. Si sale Valverde, puede seguir teniendo más protagonismo

Coutinho. La Premier puede ser su destino#mercato — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 27, 2019

Malcom is also joined by Ousmane Dembele, whose future is also now in doubt as journalist Gerard Romero claims that the World Cup winner's 'poor attitude' has convinced Barcelona to listen to 'good offers' for the French winger this summer.

Dembele struggled to adapt to life at Barcelona at first following his €105m plus add-ons move from Dortmund in 2017. Talk of disciplinary problems and fitness troubles led to early speculation that he could be sold after an underwhelming maiden campaign in Spain.

22-year-old Dembele seemed to find some form in 2018/19, scoring 14 times in all competitions, but his displays tailed off towards the end of the campaign leading to renewed calls for him to be sold in favour of new targets.

How Barcelona's seemingly imminent change of manager will affect the three players' futures is unclear.