Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Reveals Why He Is Jealous of Liverpool

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has revealed he is jealous of Premier League runners up Liverpool's supporters.

Given Madrid's recent and historical achievements, Perez has nothing to be jealous of in terms of success on the field. Instead, it is the support Liverpool have from their fans which has made Los Blancos' president feel this way.

Prior to the latest campaign, Real won the Champions League for three consecutive years before Zinedine Zidane announced his departure from the club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As much as Liverpool have enjoyed a more successful season, earning 97 points and securing a Champions League final spot against Tottenham, it's too soon to start thinking Madrid are no longer the elite club they once were.

Thus, Perez is only jealous of the fan support, a far cry from the hostile atmosphere often experienced at the Bernabeu. The Real president remembered a 2014 Champions League group stage match in which Real defeated Liverpool at Anfield.

He said during an interview on Onda Cero: "Cristiano (Ronaldo) once said: 'Why do they whistle?'. We can't whistle. The players belong to us, there has to be a complicity with them.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

"They're great professionals and they don't deserve it. I can't side with that part of the fan-base that boos its own players.

"People were applauding in Anfield when we beat them 3-0. I envy that kind of atmosphere and that which we have the best. There are journalists who only go to Madrid in the satisfaction of seeing us lose."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"I ask some of our fans not to give us lessons in Real Madrid , not to tell us who we have to sign or who we shouldn't."