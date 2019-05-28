Women's World Cup Group B Preview: Germany, Spain, China, South Africa

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is upon us as 24 nations descend on France this summer to compete for the ultimate prize.

Here's your guide to Group B, featuring Germany, Spain, China and South Korea.

Germany



Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

FIFA Ranking: 2nd

Best World Cup: Winners (2003, 2007)

Coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg - The former German international took over the reins of the national side upon the completion of their less than perfect qualification campaign, but this won't be her first experience of managing at the World Cup. She previously took charge of Switzerland during the 2015 edition of the tournament.

Player to Watch: Dzsenifer Marozsan - Fresh off the back of Champions League glory with Lyon, Marozsan will be looking to inspire Germany to their first World Cup success since 2007. On her day, the attacking midfielder has the ability to unlock just about any defence in front of her.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Rising Star: Lena Oberdorf - At just 17 years old, Oberdorf will be one of the youngest players in France this year, but it remains to be seen how much game time the midfielder will be afforded.

Expectations: Expectations are always high for Germany and they'll be hopeful of returning to the top step of women's football this summer.

Any Other Business? This will be Germany's first major tournament since 2004 without the presence of 158-cap forward Anja Mittag, who announced her retirement from international football in 2017.

Spain

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

FIFA Ranking: 13th

Best World Cup: Group Stages (2015)

Coach: Jorge Vilda - Appointed after Spain's disappointing 2015 World Cup, Vilda has played an instrumental role in Spain's development over the past few years, notably guiding them to the quarter-finals of the European Championships in 2017.

Player to Watch: Vicky Losada - One of ten Barcelona players to be included in the squad, Losada's experience will be vital for Spain this year. Interestingly, she scored Spain's first ever World Cup goal against Costa Rica in 2015.

DANIEL MIHAILESCU/GettyImages

Rising Star: Patricia Guijarro - The 21-year-old won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the 2018 Under-20 World Cup, so she has a lot to live up to this year.





Expectations: Spain have come a long way since their group stage exit in 2015 and they'll have hopeful of reaching the latter stages of the knockout rounds.





Any Other Business? Just three players from the final squad play their football outside of Spain: Reign FC's Celia Jimenez and French league duo Virginia Torrecilla and Irene Paredes.

China

Wang He/GettyImages

FIFA Ranking: 16th

Best Finish: Runners Up (1999)

Coach: Jia Xiuquan - The former Chinese international was appointed as head coach in May 2018 and he oversaw a third place finish at the Women's Asian Cup as well as a silver medal at the Asian Games during his first year in charge.





Player to Watch: Wang Shuang - The only member of the Chinese squad plying her trade in Europe, the PSG star will be the heart of everything for China this year. The attacking midfielder has struggled with injuries this season, but she should be fit to shine in France.

Wang He/GettyImages

Rising Star: Xu Huan - Huan has been gifted the number one jersey for this year's tournament, so the 20-year-old may be expected to feature as the first-choice goalkeeper, despite her inexperience.

Expectations: China reached the quarter-finals in 2015, but doing so again would be a big achievement given the quality of their Group B opposition. Their final group match against Spain will be decisive.

Any Other Business? China have never previously failed to progress out of the group stages, having qualified for the knockout rounds on all seven of their previous appearances.

South Africa

ANESH DEBIKY/GettyImages

FIFA Ranking: 49th

Best Finish: N/A - Debut

Coach: Desiree Ellis - Credited as being one of the pioneers of women's football in South Africa, Ellis took over as the caretaker manager of her country in 2016 before being awarded the job on a full-time basis in 2018. Her other experience of management was with Spurs Ladies between 2006 and 2016.

Player to Watch: Janine van Wyk - With a staggering 165 caps to her name, Van Wyk has had the most appearances to her name of any South African player, male or female. She'll have to draw on all of her experience to help her teammates in France.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Rising Star: Sibulele Holweni - Holweni captained her country at the Under-17 World Cup last year and she's been subsequently fast-tracked into the senior setup.





Expectations: Getting out of the group is all South Africa will be hoping for and anything after that will be an unexpected bonus.





Any Other Business? Although this is their first ever World Cup, South Africa have previously finished as runners-up five times in the Africa Women's Championship.

