Mohamed Salah Eyes 'Beautiful' Reunion With Roma Legend Daniele De Rossi

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has spoke about a potential reunion with Roma legend Daniele De Rossi who recently called time on his 18-year career with La Lupa, by suggesting that he would love to play with him again.



Salah played alongside De Rossi in his two-year stint at the club between 2015 and 2017, in this time he made 83 appearances for the club scoring 34 goals before signing for Liverpool for £40m.

In De Rossi's 18-year career at Roma he has unfortunately never got his hands on the Scudetto, with Roma finishing in second place nine times during De Rossi's tenure, but Captain Futuro is still a legend at Stadio Olimpico, making 661 appearances in that time.

De Rossi has sadly rejected an opportunity to become a sporting director at Roma and is thusly out of contract with the Italian giants and looking for a new club, with Salah suggesting, in an interview with Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports Italia, for Liverpool to be his next possible destination.



"He is a legend of the club and of Italian football, not just because he is a great friend of mine. I don't know what to say, I saw the game and the affection of the fans who saluted him.

"I would like to thank him, he is one of the best of which I have played with. Good luck for the future. A future for him in the Premier League? It would be beautiful, but I don't know if it's possible. It would be pleasing for me to play with him again, he is an optimal player."

Salah acknowledges how difficult it would be to have his reunion with De Rossi, but with him being linked to clubs like Manchester City and Boca Juniors, Liverpool doesn't seem to be out of the question.

Salah and the Reds are preparing for the Champions League final against Tottenham on Saturday, with the former Roma star looking to right the wrongs of last season's final defeat.

