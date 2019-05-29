Roberto Martinez to Discuss Future With Belgian FA Amidst Links With Barcelona Job

Roberto Martinez has recently been linked with taking over as manager of Barcelona, should the Catalan club decide to part ways with current boss Ernesto Valverde.

Valverde has come under increased pressure from fans following their calamitous Champions League exit to Liverpool and the loss to Valencia in the final of the Copa Del Rey.

As reported by Marca, when questioned on taking another job, Martinez responded: "I won't say yes to any team without first talking with [the president of the Royal Belgian Football Federation,] Bart [Verhaeghe,] and [the vice-president,] Mehdi [Bayat]."





The former Swansea City boss did not clarify whether he had been contacted by the Blaugrana, nor did he rule himself out of a move there.

The link to Barca has surprised many, given the limited success attributed to the former Everton manager. The Spaniard has won just one major trophy in his 12 years as a manager - an FA Cup triumph with Wigan Athletic in 2013.





Valverde has come under serious scrutiny this season, particularly due to the manner of their Champions League exit. After a Messi-inspired 3-0 victory at home to Liverpool, the Catalan side crumbled at Anfield and went down 4-0 to crash out of the competition in historic style.

To make matters worse, this was almost an exact repeat of the previous season's European failure. Barca took a 4-1 advantage to the Stadio Olimpico, only to lose 3-0 to Roma and lose out on away goals.





The Champions League is evidently where Barcelona's priority lies. Having won eight of the previous 11 La Liga titles, their domestic dominance is not up for debate. But just two Champions League titles since the turn of the decade is deemed unacceptable whilst the Catalan giants have the world's best player amongst their ranks.

Should Martinez succeed in getting the Barcelona job, priority number one will be to win Barca their first European trophy in five years.