Toby Alderweireld Claims He Wants Champions League Glory 'More than Anyone Else' After 2014 Loss

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has claimed he wants a Champions League triumph 'more than anyone else', having suffered heartbreak in the final with Atletico Madrid back in 2014.

Spurs take on fellow English side Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday at Wanda Metropolitano, the new home of Alderweireld's former club Atletico.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Alderweireld was part of the Atlético side that lost the 2014 Champions League final to Real Madrid. He came on as substitute shortly before Sergio Ramos scored a 90th minute equaliser for Real, who would go on to win 4-1 in extra-time.





The Belgian says that he struggled to cope with the defeat but also said that it has provided him with extra motivation to help Tottenham win this year's final.





"We were so close to winning it. The feeling of losing is very hard," he told BBC Sport. "That night I flew to Belgium because we had the World Cup coming up, so there was no time to grieve.





"After the World Cup, when I had time to think about it, I thought it was a big chance, a big opportunity, and maybe it will never come again.

"I will take this feeling to the final and show I want it more than anyone else."

Alderweireld left Atlético to join Southampton on loan in 2014 before signing permanently for Tottenham for approximately £11.5m in 2015.

Another great session done. The boys are looking sharp and feeling strong 💪🏻#COYS #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/7yGjv4yCHG — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) May 30, 2019

He quickly established himself as one on the best defenders in the Premier League and forged an impressive partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen at the heart of Tottenham's back-line.





The Belgium international was heavily linked with a move away from the club but ended up staying and has once again become a key player this season, making 49 appearances in all competitions, including 11 in the Champions League.