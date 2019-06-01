Man Utd Appear to Complete First Summer Signing as Young Ajax Star Announces Move on Instagram

Manchester United appear to have dipped their toes into the summer transfer market by snapping up teenage sensation Dillon Hoogewerf from Ajax.

The 16-year-old announced the move in a post on his Instagram feed, after turning down the opportunity to sign a professional contract at the Amsterdam Arena.

The teenager, who has already represented Netherlands at Under-19 level, has not yet been officially announced as a new signing by United - but it posts show a transition from Hoogewerf wearing an Ajax kit, before it morphs into the Red Devils home shirt.

A product of the Dutch club's famed academy, Hoogewarf has proven pedigree at youth level after scoring ten goals and grabbing six assists while playing for the Eredivisie champions Under-17 side.

Diminutive in stature, Hoogewerf is a tricky, pacy winger who stands just 5'4" tall - which, in years gone by, would have most likely seen him turn down by leading clubs around the world because of his lack of physicality.

But the success of Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne, who is exactly the same height, shows that Hoogewerf has every chance of succeeding at the highest level, and his experiences at a club who have nurtured future stars Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt over the past few years can only stand him in good stead.

Ricardo Nascimento/GettyImages

He is likely to be joined at Old Trafford by Swansea winger Daniel James, whose £15m from Championship side Swansea is expected to be finalised in the coming week. Hoogewerf, meanwhile, is unlikely to report for first team duty at Old Trafford, instead settling into the club's Under-18 setup.