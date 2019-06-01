RIP José Antonio Reyes: Football World Extends Sympathies for Former Arsenal & Sevilla Star

Clubs, players and fans across the world have come together to pay tribute to former Spain international winger José Antonio Reyes, who passed away aged 35 following a car crash in his hometown of Utrera.

Reyes' boyhood club Sevilla confirmed the news on social media on Saturday.

We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qeGl2nsi3c — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 1, 2019

Breaking through into Sevilla's first team aged 16, Reyes quickly became a fan favourite in Andalusia before securing a €20m move to Arsenal during the January transfer window in 2004.

His involvement in Arsène Wenger's Invincibles side saw him become the first Spanish player to ever win the Premier League title. Reyes made a serious impact on fans during his time in north London, making over 100 appearances for the club before returning to Spain in 2006.

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain.



Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019



Rest in peace, Jose ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AT6rLFutvI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019





The thoughts of everybody at Chelsea FC are with the family and friends of Jose Antonio Reyes, following the tragic news today.



Rest in peace, Jose. pic.twitter.com/JuWf6gzfI8 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 1, 2019





Everyone at #LUFC is deeply saddened to hear the tragic news concerning Jose Antonio Reyes. Our thoughts are with Jose's family and friends at this difficult time. #FootballFamily https://t.co/kSzSinA5mz — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 1, 2019

We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jose Antonio Reyes. All of our thoughts are with Jose's friends and family, and everyone at Arsenal at this very difficult time. https://t.co/C554XXrz8Q — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019

A number of Reyes' former teammates at Highbury have also expressed their sympathies on social media, including members of Arsenal's Invincibles.

I’m devastated to hear the sad news about José Antonio Reyes. Wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being. I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) June 1, 2019

Numbed by the news about my former team-mate, Jose Antonio Reyes. Gone far too soon, my thoughts are with his family and friends — Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) June 1, 2019

Very sad to hear the news about José Antonio Reyes. An amazing player and a wonderful team mates. My thoughts are with all his family and friends. Rest in peace. — Abou DIABY (@AbouVDIABY) June 1, 2019

Devastated to hear the very sad news about my dear friend Jose Antonio Reyes. Rest In Peace — robert pires (@piresrobert7) June 1, 2019

His former roommate at Arsenal, Cesc Fabregas, paid his tribute to Reyes on Instagram, posting a touching message with a collection of pictures from their time together in north London.

"My first great friend in the world of professional football, my roommate, who always wanted to sleep with the air conditioning even at -10 degrees," Fabregas wrote. "A humble guy who always had a smile on his face, great footballer and great person.





"I could not wake up today in a worse way. I will never forget when you and your family welcomed me at your home on my first Christmas in England when I was alone and was 16 years old.





"Two days ago I was talking about you in an interview, it might be a sign, who knows, to remember you, my great friend. I will never forget you, we will never forget you. Always in our hearts. Rest in peace, Jose Antonio Reyes. Love you very much."

Reyes went on to enjoy spells with Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid when he first returned to Spain, eventually going on to return to Sevilla - via Benfica - where he was involved in the club's historic three consecutive Europa League titles.





He eventually left the club in 2016, having 242 appearances for his boyhood side, where he scored 37 goals and claimed the same amount of assists.





After spending some time in China with Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard, Reyes returned to join Spanish second division side Extremadura UD.

OFICIAL | La RFEF aplaza siete partidos de Segunda División tras la muerte de José Antonio Reyeshttps://t.co/fFLGNHLJqZ pic.twitter.com/JmlElaVWyw — RFEF (@rfef) June 1, 2019

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have confirmed matches that were due to be played this weekend in the Segunda División, including Extremadura's game against Cádiz, have been postponed until Tuesday.