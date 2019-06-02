Kalidou Koulibaly & Matthijs de Ligt Targeted by PSG as Priority Signings This Summer

Paris Saint-Germain have prioritised signing a new central defender this summer and have identified Matthijs de Ligt and Kalidou Koulibaly as two potential candidates.

De Ligt is one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football after the 19-year-old captained Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19, where they narrowly missed out on a place in the final against Tottenham. Koulibaly has been equally impressive for Napoli and he was named as the best defender in Serie A this past season.

According to tf1 , PSG have been suitably impressed by both defenders over the past year and are already putting plans in place to submit bids after sporting director Antero Henrique recently visited Doha to meet with his superiors, including President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.





PSG have already opened up discussions with De Ligt, who is also being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona or Manchester United .



The 19-year-old is yet to come to a decision over where his future lies and PSG are said to be confident of securing a deal which could potentially exceed €70m.





Plans are also being put in place to try and secure a deal for Koulibaly, though it may be very tricky to prize the Senegalese defender away from Napoli .



Discussions between both clubs are taking place, but Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has insisted that he is not willing to part ways with Koulibaly for anything less than €100m.





It remains to be seen how negotiations will progress but, seeing as Koulibaly still has four years left on his current deal, it seems unlikely that Napoli are going to budge on their initial valuation.