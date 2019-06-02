Liverpool Victory Parade: Twitter Reacts as Reds Celebrate Sixth Champions League Trophy

By 90Min
June 02, 2019

Liverpool supporters were in celebratory mood on Sunday afternoon as the Reds paraded the 2019 Champions League trophy a day after defeating Tottenham 2-0 in the final.

A year on from the heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, Liverpool were able to pull through a difficult game in Madrid, with goals coming from Mohamed Salah and former outcast Divock Origi, to secure a sixth European title.

To celebrate the achievement, the Reds paraded through the streets of Liverpool to lap up the adoration of their supporters and to bask in the glory of a well-deserved title.

The parade started with a jubilant Jurgen Klopp swigging a bottle of beer in relaxed fashion at the back of the bus, which certainly didn't go unnoticed amongst eagle-eyed supporters...

As the parade progressed through the streets, the sheer size of Liverpool's support really became apparent as a reported 500,000 contributed to a truly incredible atmosphere.

You could forgive any of the Liverpool players from getting a little carried away with their celebrations - especially as this was the first trophy the Reds have managed to win since 2012 - but Georginio Wijnaldum was so excited he managed to drop his phone whilst recording a video on Instagram. Good job he's not a keeper then...

The 2018/19 season saw Virgil van Dijk reach superstardom and it's easy to argue that he is now the most complete defender in world football. The effect he's had on Liverpool is clear to see and Alisson was all too happy to show his appreciation for the big Dutchman.

After travelling north through Liverpool, the parade is set to come to a finish at the waterfront on Blundell Street where the Reds will show off the trophy one last time.

