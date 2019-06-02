Liverpool Victory Parade: Twitter Reacts as Reds Celebrate Sixth Champions League Trophy

Liverpool supporters were in celebratory mood on Sunday afternoon as the Reds paraded the 2019 Champions League trophy a day after defeating Tottenham 2-0 in the final.

A year on from the heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, Liverpool were able to pull through a difficult game in Madrid, with goals coming from Mohamed Salah and former outcast Divock Origi, to secure a sixth European title.

To celebrate the achievement, the Reds paraded through the streets of Liverpool to lap up the adoration of their supporters and to bask in the glory of a well-deserved title.

The parade started with a jubilant Jurgen Klopp swigging a bottle of beer in relaxed fashion at the back of the bus, which certainly didn't go unnoticed amongst eagle-eyed supporters...

Jurgen Klopp sat at the back of the bus with the hardest earned bottle of beer in history. #LFCParade — Becky (@Umb0g0) June 2, 2019

Klopp on the lash already. 😂 #LFCParade — Tim Bolton (@timbolton1) June 2, 2019

Klopp sitting at the top of the bus with a beer in his hand is a whole mood#LFCParade — Éliane Abi-Sleiman (@ElianeA_S) June 2, 2019

As the parade progressed through the streets, the sheer size of Liverpool's support really became apparent as a reported 500,000 contributed to a truly incredible atmosphere.

There are an estimated HALF A MILLION people along the route right now on the #LFCParade - Please make sure to spread evenly along the route as no vantage point is better than the other.



ROUTE INFORMATION: https://t.co/bSY1ZYrFSQ pic.twitter.com/J59zSk93ks — Liverpool 6ity Council (@lpoolcouncil) June 2, 2019

There is approximately 500,000 Liverpool fans at the Parade today. There was 20,000 for Manchester City winning the 'treble' We are so huge and officially the best club in Europe. #LFCParade — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) June 2, 2019

You could forgive any of the Liverpool players from getting a little carried away with their celebrations - especially as this was the first trophy the Reds have managed to win since 2012 - but Georginio Wijnaldum was so excited he managed to drop his phone whilst recording a video on Instagram. Good job he's not a keeper then...

Gini Wijnaldum dropped his phone during the parade. 😂😂😂🏆 pic.twitter.com/8hLtS1Dzan — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 2, 2019

@GWijnaldum dropping his phone off the side of the bus! Classic! 👏🏻🤣🤣 — Lisa ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (@KopiteLisa96) June 2, 2019

The 2018/19 season saw Virgil van Dijk reach superstardom and it's easy to argue that he is now the most complete defender in world football. The effect he's had on Liverpool is clear to see and Alisson was all too happy to show his appreciation for the big Dutchman.

Alisson giving Van Dijk a cheeky kiss — Dan (@skillrowX) June 2, 2019

Alisson kissing Van Dijk.....give it to me in HD!!!! 😍😍😍😍 — Sai (@TheEngancheRole) June 2, 2019

Alisson kissing Van Dijk 😂😂 — ¹¹ (@SalahReality) June 2, 2019

After travelling north through Liverpool, the parade is set to come to a finish at the waterfront on Blundell Street where the Reds will show off the trophy one last time.