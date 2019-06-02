Super Cup: Liverpool Set Up First Ever All-English Final Against Chelsea With Champions League Win

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the first ever all-English UEFA Super Cup final after their Champions League triumph on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's men picked up a 2-0 win over fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to lift Europe's most prestigious trophy for the sixth time in their history.

As another reward for their success, they will face Chelsea in the Super Cup final in Istanbul on 14 August, with the Blues having qualified by beating Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Liverpool have history on their side, as they are the last English side to win the trophy. Back in 2005, Djbril Cisse stole the show as the Reds picked up a 3-1 win over CSKA Moscow, and they will certainly be looking to replicate that success in August.

Opponents Chelsea do not have fond memories of the Super Cup, as they fell to a convincing 4-1 mauling at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the final of the competition in 2012. Striker Radamel Falcao netted a first-half hat-trick to ensure the Blues had no chance of glory.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

With two English sides reaching the final, La Liga's stranglehold on the competition is over. The Super Cup final has been an all-Spanish affair in four of the last five years, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico all lifting the trophy.

The current holders of the trophy are Atletico, who picked up a dramatic 4-2 win over cross-town rivals Real in Tallinn, Estonia.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

This will be the sixth competition which Liverpool will be involved in next season, as they also prepare for a Community Shield showdown with Premier League champions Manchester City. However, they will not take part in the Club World Cup, after FIFA opted to make that a four-yearly event.