Women's World Cup: 10 Players Who Have Featured in the Tournament Since 2007

Fear not football lovers, as the beautiful game is far from over for the season. That is because, if you hadn't already heard, the Women's World Cup is taking place in less than a week, as fans worldwide are set to spend their summer glued to the television.

This year's edition will take place in France with many of the footballing heavyweights set to launch their bid for World Cup success, with household names aplenty.

Countries have opted for differing approaches this time around, with some squads brimming with youth and relative inexperience, while a few boast some of the legends of the game who know a thing or two about knockout football.

In exactly one week's time, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿@ScotlandNT & the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@Lionesses will face off at #FIFAWWC...



We spoke to the pioneers involved in the two nations' first ever international match - back in 1972...

That experience could be crucial in determining who has the extra edge required to keep their bottle and make it all the way to the final.

For some of the players this year they are taking part in their second finals, however, for some, they've seen this all before. A select few stalwarts this year were there 12 years ago in China, and will bring their footballing know-how to the table once again.

Marta (Brazil)

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Arguably one of the biggest names in world football, Brazilian Marta is a veteran of the game. This year in France is set to be her fifth appearance at the World Cup, having played in every edition of the competition since 2003.

She will be leading the line for the As Canarinhas in France, as Brazil bid to win their first ever World Cup title. With 15 goals, she holds the record for most goals scored in Women's World Cup tournaments.

Formiga (Brazil)

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Not be be outdone by Marta, 41-year-old Formiga could very well break two records in France if she is chosen to feature at any point.

Firstly will she have taken part in her seventh World Cup, surpassing Japan's Homare Sawa, having featured in the 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 editions. Secondly, should she take the field she will also become the oldest ever woman to feature at a World Cup, overtaking the USWNT's Christie Rampone, who set the record at 40 years and 11 days.

Furthermore, Formiga already holds the record of being the oldest goalscorer at a Women's World Cup, having netted against South Korea in Canada on June 9, 2015, and will smash her own record should she find the net in France.

Jill Scott (England)

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Midfielder Jill Scott made her first World Cup appearance during the 2007 tournament, coming on as a substitute during the Lionesses' opening fixture against Japan. Such was her impression during that match, she started all of England's remaining fixtures as they eventually lost to the Unites States in the quarter finals.

At 32 years old it is likely to be her last World Cup, but she has a strong chance of glory in an England side that are among the favourites to win the competition this year

Karen Carney (England)

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

The most capped player in Phil Neville's World Cup squad, Karen Carney still has plenty more left to give, heading into the competition at the age of just 31.

She featured heavily for the Lionesses during the 2007 tournament, despite being only 21 years old at the time. The speedy winger is a stalwart of the English game and is set to battle it out with Toni Duggan for a place in the starting lineup.

Vanina Correa (Argentina)

MARCUS BRANDT/GettyImages

Now aged 35, this is also set to be Vanina Correa's final World Cup appearance, having featured in the inaugural match of the 2007 tournament, Argentina's last appearance in the competition.





She started in goal during the opening match against Germany, writing her and Argentina's names in the history books for all the wrong reasons. She shipped 11 goals in a monumentally one-sided drubbing at the hands of the Germans, the biggest win in the history of the tournament.

Despite being the most experienced member of the squad, her place in the side still isn't guaranteed as she faces stiff competition from Solana Pereyra to earn the number one spot.

Caroline Seger (Sweden)

Guang Niu/GettyImages

The 2019 tournament will be the fourth World Cup tournament for Swedish midfielder Caroline Seger, having kept her role in the centre of the park ever since breaking into the national side in 2005. She was awarded the captaincy in 2009 and will lead her side out in France this summer as they look to make their way out of a group featuring the United States, Chile and Thailand.

The Rosengard midfielder is just shy of 200 senior international caps as her country looks to win their first World Cup, having finished third in 1991 and 2011, as well as runners-up in 2003.

Carli Lloyd (United States)

Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

Carli Lloyd first broke on to the international scene in 2005, making her debut for the USWNT against Ukraine before netting her first international goal a year later against Taiwan.



She will forever be remembered in her native United States for her role during the 2015 World Cup, as she scored in every knockout round, as well a hat-trick in the final as the USWNT won their first World Cup crown since 1999.

Now 36-years-old, her place in the starting XI isn't assured, but the striker is always a threat whenever on the pitch and could well be used as an impact substitute this summer.

Christine Sinclair (Canada)

LIU JIN/GettyImages

More records could be broken this year as Canada's Christine Sinclair trails the former US striker Abby Wambach's world record for international goals scored by just three, with the American currently sitting on 184. If she does net in France, she will also have scored in five different World Cup tournaments dating back to 2003.

With over 280 international appearances for her country, Sinclair will be hoping to fire her nation out of a group featuring the Netherlands, New Zealand and Cameroon.

Lisa De Vanna (Australia)

PETER PARKS/GettyImages

One of the outsiders for glory this year, Australia feature an interesting front line heading into the tournament. Lisa De Vanna has the experience of World Cup competitions, scoring three times during the 2007 edition, while she might be partnered by the younger, less experienced Sam Kerr.

Together they could fire the Matildas beyond the quarter final stage, which the nation have reached in each of the last three editions.

Isabell Herlovsen (Norway)

LIU JIN/GettyImages

Strikers appear to have longevity it seems, as another forward is expected to feature in what will be her fourth World Cup. In 2007, Isabell Herlovsen scored during a 7-3 demolition of Ghana, before going on to score the only goal as Norway beat China 1-0 in the quarter finals.

They crashed out at the hands of eventual winners Germany in the semi finals, with Herlovsen the voice of experience in a very youthful Norway side that are ranked 12th in the world according to FIFA.