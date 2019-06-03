Harry Winks Claims Spurs Were the 'Better Side' Following Frustrating Champions League Final Loss

June 03, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has revealed he felt his team were the better side in the Champions League final, but insists the squad should be proud of what they achieved in Europe.

After a dramatic semi-final victory over Ajax, Spurs fell 2-0 to Liverpool in the final in an incredibly tense affair. They had chances to score, but could not find a way through Liverpool's resolute defence.

Speaking after the game, Winks confessed that he felt Spurs did enough to win the game, although reaching the final was a huge accomplishment in itself.

He said: "It's disappointing and it's something that no player wants to experience in their career. But when you really look back and dissect the game, and our campaign in the Champions League, it's been fantastic. It has been second to none.

"From being dead and buried to the Champions League final, to perform the way we did, I think, was exceptional. On another day, we win the game but today [Saturday], unfortunately, we don't.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Credit to Liverpool, they were really good today. They played really well defensively, but I thought we were the better side. On another day, we win the game, but that's football."


Winks had been a huge doubt for the game after missing the vast majority of the last few months with a groin injury, but managed to recover in time to feature. The midfielder was one of Spurs' top performers on the night, but was powerless to prevent the result.

"I feel really good, I feel fit. It has been a difficult last four or five weeks for me, but i'm so happy to be back in the team," he added.

"The last three weeks have been incredible for me, to be back with the group, and the togetherness we've had has been fantastic. I'm so grateful to have been able to share this opportunity with the squad and the team."

