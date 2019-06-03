Juventus Launch Huge Bid for Matthijs de Ligt in Attempt to Fight Off Rival Bidders

Following an incredibly successful season with Ajax, Matthijs de Ligt has become one of the most sought after players in world football.

The Dutchman has led his side to a league and cup double, as well as the last four of the Champions League, where they were seconds away from making the final.

Aged just 19, De Ligt has attracted interest from Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City to name a few. But now Daily Mail are reporting (via Tuttosport) that Juventus have joined the race, as they have launched a massive £75m bid for the centre-back.

Ajax's Frenkie de Jong has already made the move to Barca, and De Ligt was expected to follow in his teammate's footsteps. However, Juve have now put a spanner in the works, as they hope their bid will fend off their rivals' interest in the defender.

De Ligt was part of an Ajax team who knocked the Old Lady out of this season's Champions League, and it looks as though he made quite the impression in doing so.

The Italian giants have not won European football's biggest prize since 1996, and despite the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, were knocked out when De Ligt scored Ajax's winning goal at the Allianz Stadium.

Despite winning the club their eighth straight Serie A title, Massimiliano Allegri lost his job as manager due to their failure on the European stage, and Juve look set to make a fresh assault on the European Cup.

Not only would the Ajax captain help Juve in their hunt for European glory, the Old Lady also see the 19-year-old as a long-term replacement for Giorgio Chiellini, who turns 35 in the summer.

For De Ligt the season is still not over, as he prepares for UEFA Nations League action with the Netherlands. They take on England in the semi-final on Thursday, which will provide the centre-back with yet another stage on which to make his name.