Ross McCormack & Aston Villa 'Reach Agreement' to Part Ways Following Return to Premier League

By 90Min
June 03, 2019

Aston Villa are reported to have reached an agreement that will see forward Ross McCormack leave the club on a free this summer, as the Villains shape their squad for a return to the Premier League.

McCormack signed for Villa for £12m as recently as 2016, when they were last in the top flight, but he has not featured at the club in almost two years, will ill-fated loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Melbourne City, Central Coast Marriners and most recently Motherwell in the SPFL Premiership. 

His contract was due to expire next summer, but with promotion to the Premier League secured via the playoffs, the Telegraph report that Villa have cut ties, and he will be able to find a new permanent club one year early.

Villa's chief executive Chrstian Purslow is believed to have reached a compromise with the Scottish striker and hiss representatives, after holding 'amicable' talks in recent weeks, and he will join Glenn Whelan, Micah Richards, Mile Jedinak, Alan Hutton and Albert Adomah in departing the club. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It is perhaps the best deal for both parties, since Villa will now be free to use his wages to fund new signings, and having not featured for Villa since September 2017, the 32-year-old will not be forced to spend another season on the fringes of the squad or out on loan. 

Villa are reported to be looking at Brentford's Neal Maupay to lead the line in their Premier League return, while there are still hopes of landing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, who scored 26 goals on loan at Villa last season. 

