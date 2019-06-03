Southampton Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch the Saints Play This Summer

Southampton have announced their pre-season plans ahead of Ralph Hasenhuttl's first full season at the helm, which will see the Saints travel to Austria, Ireland and even Macau.

Pre-season will begin for the Saints in early July at Staplewood Campus in Southampton before the club head off on their travels for some friendly matches overseas where fans can hope to see some new arrivals integrated with the current squad.

SCR Altach

Southampton begin their pre-season with a training camp in the Montafon region of Austria which will conclude with a friendly match against Austrian Bundesliga side SCR Altach. Southampton last visited Austria before the start of the 2017/18 season.

When Is Kick-Off? Sunday 14th July What Time Is Kick-Off? 2pm BST Where Is it Played? Cashpoint Arena, Altach, Austria TV Channel/Live Stream Southamptonfc.com Live Updates

Guangzhou R&F

A week after the Austria tour the Saints will travel to Macau to field a Southampton XI to take on Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F at the Estadio Campo Desportivo.





The Southampton XI is expected to consist mainly of youth prospects which will allow fans to have a better understanding of how the young Saints handle themselves against a senior squad.

When Is Kick-Off? Tuesday 23rd July What Time Is Kick-Off? 3pm BST Where Is it Played? Estadio Campo Desportivo, Taipa, Macau TV Channel/Live Stream Southamptonfc.com Live Updates

FC Koln

Southampton will also send the first team to Dublin for a training camp at the same time as the trip to Macau. Although there will be no friendly matches played during their time in Ireland, they do have a friendly scheduled against German side FC Koln on their return to St Mary's.

Southampton haven't played FC Koln in their history but do have a connection through manager Hasenhuttl who spent two years of his playing career at the Muengersdorf Stadion.

Southampton will give their fans a chance to see their team in action at St Mary's a week before the scheduled start of the 2019/20 season with their most testing friendly of the pre-season period.