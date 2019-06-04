Giovani Lo Celso Eager to Force Through Tottenham Move After Opening Bid Is Rejected

By 90Min
June 04, 2019

Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is trying to force a move away from the La Liga club, with Tottenham being his preferred destination.

Spurs have already had a bid of £62m rejected, an offer which is some way off the player's release clause of over £80m, but Lo Celso's representatives are confident the club would consider offers in the region of £70m.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

The Mirror claim the offer Spurs have had rejected was a £50m plus add-ons deal, with matters being complicated by the significant sell-on fee Betis would have to give to Lo Celso's former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old is keen to make a move happen and is eager to team up with fellow Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino in north London in what would be a record-breaking transfer for the club.

This would be a real signal of intent in what could be a very busy transfer window for Spurs, with players both joining and departing the club.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon is another player linked with a potential move to Tottenham, who appear willing to spend significantly more this summer than they have in recent times. 


Following relegation from the England's top tier just a year after gaining promotion, it's almost inevitable that Fulham will have to sell their most promising youth prospect, but he won't come cheap.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

It's now been over a year since Spurs made their last signing when Lucas Moura arrived back in January 2018, but a fourth placed finish in the Premier League and a runners up result in the Champions League means players will still be interested in joining the Lilywhites.

