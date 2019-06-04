Marco Reus Named 2018/19 VDV Bundesliga Player of the Year

By 90Min
June 04, 2019

Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus has been named VDV Bundesliga Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season, as voted for by his fellow professionals in the German top flight.

Bouncing back from two-injury hit years, Reus enjoyed his most prolific Bundesliga campaign in a Dortmund shirt after scoring 17 times in 27 appearances and managing a further 11 assists.

In all competitions, the 30-year-old contributed 34 combined goals and assists in 36 games.

Sadly for Reus and early pace-setters Dortmund, a poor run of results in February and early March opened the door for Bayern Munich, with a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of their rivals in Der Klassiker at the start of April ultimately making the difference in the title race.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Reus was previously named German Footballer of the Year, a separate award determined by a poll of journalists, in 2012 during his time with Borussia Monchengladbach.

