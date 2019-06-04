Marco Reus Named 2018/19 VDV Bundesliga Player of the Year

Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus has been named VDV Bundesliga Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season, as voted for by his fellow professionals in the German top flight.
Bouncing back from two-injury hit years, Reus enjoyed his most prolific Bundesliga campaign in a Dortmund shirt after scoring 17 times in 27 appearances and managing a further 11 assists.
Congratulations to Captain Marco Reus who was voted as the VDV Bundesliga Player of the Season, an award voted on by all Bundesliga players 🥇⭐️ pic.twitter.com/DMB379ErRG— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 4, 2019
In all competitions, the 30-year-old contributed 34 combined goals and assists in 36 games.
Sadly for Reus and early pace-setters Dortmund, a poor run of results in February and early March opened the door for Bayern Munich, with a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of their rivals in Der Klassiker at the start of April ultimately making the difference in the title race.
Reus was previously named German Footballer of the Year, a separate award determined by a poll of journalists, in 2012 during his time with Borussia Monchengladbach.