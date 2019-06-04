Women's World Cup: How Canada's Christine Sinclair Can Make History With Just 4 More Goals in 2019

Canada captain Christine Sinclair is likely to be playing at her fifth and final Women's World Cup in 2019, but the 35-year-old could well make it truly special by making history as she is within touching distance of the world record for international goals.

As things stand, with the World Cup just around the corner, Sinclair has 181 goals for Canada and needs just four more to break USA legend Abby Wambach's existing record. Three will tie it.

Born in Burnaby, British Columbia, Sinclair has seemingly been destined for this moment since making her international debut at the age of just 16 back in 2000.

Still a high school student at the time, her first venture with the national team was at that year's Algarve Cup in Portugal, where she scored three times. By the end of that year, Sinclair had already scored 15 international goals in 18 appearances having only just turned 17.

Sinclair has scored goals at 12 major tournaments in her international career to date, including all four previous World Cups, the Olympic games in 2008 and 2012, and multiple CONCACAF Gold Cups. In fact, she's never failed to score at least once at every major tournament she's been to.

Although limited to just a single goal when Canada hosted the Women's World Cup in 2015, as well as in 2011, Sinclair scored three times at the 2003 tournament. She also netted three times at the most recent Olympics in 2016, and was top scorer in the 2012 Olympics as Canada secured bronze after scoring six times, including a semi final hat-trick against the United States.

Already in 2019, Sinclair has been in good form at club and international level. She has scored four goals for Canada so far this year, including winners in 1-0 victories over World Cup nations Norway, England and Scotland, as well as three goals in three games for Portland Thorns.

To have the best chance of breaking Wambach's record at this World Cup, Sinclair will need Canada to perform well in a tough group with the Netherlands, New Zealand and Cameroon.

But the Canadians have been in good form this year and are unbeaten since a 2-0 defeat against the United States last October, a run of nine games and counting.

Perhaps surprisingly, Canada have only twice been beyond the World Cup group stages, in 2003 and 2015. However, their recent Olympic record is far better, yielding consecutive bronze medals in 2012 and 2016. That combined with good form and fifth place in the FIFA rankings points to a strong World Cup in which they could even be considered a potential dark horse.

But will Sinclair take the opportunity and have rewritten football history come July?

