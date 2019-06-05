Lionel Messi Reveals How His Kids' Footballing Style Is Different to His Own

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has opened up about his sons' time with the club's youth academy, adding that he loves to watch them train alongside Luis Suarez's son.

Six-year-old Thiago and three-year-old Mateo have both already been tipped to follow in their father's footsteps at the club, despite their young ages, whilst one-year-old Ciro will almost certainly be part of the academy before long - potentially forming the world's most feared attacking trident by the year 2040.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Speaking to FOX Sports (via Barcelona's official website), Messi revealed that both Thiago and Mateo have already begun playing for the Blaugrana, and they love every minute of it.

He said: "Thiago plays in the club's academy. A lot of kids play there. They were playing in a special group for children of the club's employees, and we can take them there too.

"Thiago has been going for two years now. For Mateo, it was his first year, and he enjoyed it a lot. I love to go with them.

Lucho, Lauti, Benja y Delfi, con la camiseta del campeón. ¡Nuevo título para el Pistolero Suárez! pic.twitter.com/Xzc3Eh1rDw — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 27, 2019

"They train on Monday's and Thursdays. And Luis [Suarez] has a son who's the same age as Thiago named Benja, and they train together."

Messi also revealed that his kids don't take after him, when it comes to which foot they use.

He added: "So, the four of us go in the afternoon and sip mate while we watch them play football. His kids are [left-footed], but mine aren't. It's backwards."





Messi has previously spoken of Thiago's growing love for football, adding that he always makes sure to criticise Messi if Barcelona are less than impressive.

"A Thiago le encanta que venga a la Selección. Cuando no estaba y veía que la selección jugaba, me preguntaba por qué no estaba ahí. Quería saber cuando iba a volver a jugar. El día de la despedida en la cancha de Boca, vino y fue tremendo", Leo Messi https://t.co/Zl3CEq71IA pic.twitter.com/q6S6EMaCvz — MARCA Claro Argentina (@MARCAClaroARG) May 31, 2019

"Thiago understands more because he is older and discusses everything about the game. I already have a couple of criticisms [from Thiago]. He follows Barcelona, La Liga Santander and the Champions League. He likes it, asks questions, reports and he tells me when things are not so good," he explained.

Fortunately for Thiago and Mateo, there is no pressure on either of them to succeed. I mean, how hard can it be to follow in the footsteps of one of the greatest players of all time?