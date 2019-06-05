Paolo Maldini Set to Takeover as New Technical Director at AC Milan

By 90Min
June 05, 2019

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini is set to promoted to the technical director position after being brought back to the club last season following a lengthy absence from football. 

Maldini won an astounding 26 trophies during an illustrious career with Milan, having spent 24 years with the club, making 902 appearances.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

According to Gazzetta, has said 'yes' to the role and is set to be confirmed as the new technical director in the very near future. 

One of those who will be assisting Maldini at the San Siro is Angelo Carbone, another former player who spent time with the likes of Milan, Napoli, Fiorentina and Atalanta. He will be given the job of running the youth sector as Milan prepare for a new era of success after falling someway behind the dominant Juventus.

Another of his compatriots will be Geoffrey Moncada, the chief scout at Milan who spent time at Monaco and became renowned for the role he played in the emergence of wonderkid Kylian Mbappe during his time in France.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

But what will be one of the most influential positions at the club is yet to be decided, with the managerial role still vacant following Gattuso's departure. Lazio's Simone Inzaghi and Sampdoria's Marco Giampaolo are being mentioned as the front-runners for the position.

Maldini has reportedly made it clear that he would prefer if the club appointed Giampaolo, following his incredible season at Sampdoria. 

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

He didn't have the illustrious playing career of other figures around Milan, only managing to play in the Serie B and C, but he's earned himself plenty of plaudits for his achievements as a manager.

He guided his current club to a comfortable ninth place finish last season, a campaign which included some impressive results such as a victories over Milan and then Juventus on the final day of the Serie A season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message