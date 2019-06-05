Paolo Maldini Set to Takeover as New Technical Director at AC Milan

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini is set to promoted to the technical director position after being brought back to the club last season following a lengthy absence from football.

Maldini won an astounding 26 trophies during an illustrious career with Milan, having spent 24 years with the club, making 902 appearances.

According to Gazzetta, has said 'yes' to the role and is set to be confirmed as the new technical director in the very near future.

One of those who will be assisting Maldini at the San Siro is Angelo Carbone, another former player who spent time with the likes of Milan, Napoli, Fiorentina and Atalanta. He will be given the job of running the youth sector as Milan prepare for a new era of success after falling someway behind the dominant Juventus.

Another of his compatriots will be Geoffrey Moncada, the chief scout at Milan who spent time at Monaco and became renowned for the role he played in the emergence of wonderkid Kylian Mbappe during his time in France.

But what will be one of the most influential positions at the club is yet to be decided, with the managerial role still vacant following Gattuso's departure. Lazio's Simone Inzaghi and Sampdoria's Marco Giampaolo are being mentioned as the front-runners for the position.

Maldini has reportedly made it clear that he would prefer if the club appointed Giampaolo, following his incredible season at Sampdoria.

He didn't have the illustrious playing career of other figures around Milan, only managing to play in the Serie B and C, but he's earned himself plenty of plaudits for his achievements as a manager.

He guided his current club to a comfortable ninth place finish last season, a campaign which included some impressive results such as a victories over Milan and then Juventus on the final day of the Serie A season.