Steven Bergwijn's Agent Hands Inter Major Boost in Race to Sign PSV Eindhoven Forward

The agent of PSV forward Steven Bergwijn has put Inter on high alert after stating he hopes he can mediate a deal for his client to join the Nerrazzuri.

Bergwijn scored 15 goals and produced 13 assists for the Dutch side last season, including an assist against Inter in their final Champions League match. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to many top European clubs however his agent has revealed that he 'hopes' his client will join Antonio Conte in Milan.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Speaking to Calciomercato, Fulco van Kooperen was asked about the speculation over Bergwijn's future and specifically a move to Serie A.





“I hope he can sign for Inter or another Italian club," he said.





“We’re only at the start of the market. He could come to Italy but at the moment nothing substantial is in place. I don’t have any new talks planned with either Piero Ausilio or Beppe Marotta but there’s time to discuss things again.

“I don’t think Antonio Conte’s arrival changes Steven’s chances of joining Inter.”

The youngster had previously been linked with a move to Dutch rivals Ajax, however the 21-year-old publicly stated that he had no intention of rushing any decision over his future and he could still remain at PSV.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetball Primeur, the winger said: "I just have to look calmly and keep everything open.

"I stay fairly calm. As long as I don't hear anything, I don't have to worry about anything either. I don't necessarily have to leave PSV and it doesn't necessarily have to be Ajax, I just have to see what is best for me and for my development."