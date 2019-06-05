Steven Bergwijn's Agent Hands Inter Major Boost in Race to Sign PSV Eindhoven Forward

By 90Min
June 05, 2019

The agent of PSV forward Steven Bergwijn has put Inter on high alert after stating he hopes he can mediate a deal for his client to join the Nerrazzuri. 

Bergwijn scored 15 goals and produced 13 assists for the Dutch side last season, including an assist against Inter in their final Champions League match. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to many top European clubs however his agent has revealed that he 'hopes' his client will join Antonio Conte in Milan.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Speaking to Calciomercato, Fulco van Kooperen was asked about the speculation over Bergwijn's future and specifically a move to Serie A


“I hope he can sign for Inter or another Italian club," he said.


“We’re only at the start of the market. He could come to Italy but at the moment nothing substantial is in place. I don’t have any new talks planned with either Piero Ausilio or Beppe Marotta but there’s time to discuss things again.

“I don’t think Antonio Conte’s arrival changes Steven’s chances of joining Inter.” 

The youngster had previously been linked with a move to Dutch rivals Ajax, however the 21-year-old publicly stated that he had no intention of rushing any decision over his future and he could still remain at PSV. 

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetball Primeur, the winger said: "I just have to look calmly and keep everything open.

"I stay fairly calm. As long as I don't hear anything, I don't have to worry about anything either. I don't necessarily have to leave PSV and it doesn't necessarily have to be Ajax, I just have to see what is best for me and for my development."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message