Eden Hazard's Huge New Salary at Real Madrid & the Add-Ons Chelsea Stand to Make in £130m Deal

Real Madrid will double Eden Hazard's wages to £400,000-a-week when his long-awaited move to the Spanish capital comes to fruition - and it could all be confirmed within the next 24 hours.

Hazard is out of contract at Chelsea next summer, and his pending move to Real has been one of football's worst-kept secrets in recent months, as Zinedine Zidane is keen to make the forward a centre-piece of his new-look side next season.

Any hopes Chelsea had of retaining the 28-year-old were well and truly buried when he said his goodbyes after lifting the Europa League, and a new report from the Evening Standard indicates that the countdown is now on.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

They claim that Real have offered the player a five-year deal worth £400,000-a-week - double what he is now earning in London - and it will see him become one of their best paid players.

It is believed to have taken Hazard just a few hours to agree to the deal on the table, after the Belgian met with his legal team while on international duty to run the rule over the offer.

The deal will cost Los Blancos an initial fee of £88m, plus substantial add-ons that could take the fee up to as much as £130m. The add-ons are reported to be more than achievable over the course of Hazard's contract, and it's expected that they will be triggered after appearance milestones, club trophies and individual prizes - such as the Ballon d'Or - that Hazard may

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Blues will be hoping to use a chunk of that fee to seek out a replacement, but whether or not they can do so will depend on the Court of Arbitration for Sport, who registered their appeal against a FIFA-imposed transfer ban this week.