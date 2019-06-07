Lionel Messi powered Argentina past Nicaragua in an international friendly on Friday, netting a pair of goals in a commanding 5–1 victory.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke a scoreless tie in the 36th minute. He darted around a slew of Argentina defenders before sliding a left-footed goal into the bottom right corner. The goal gave Argentina a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

GOAL FOR ARGENTINA! 🇦🇷🔟



And who else? It's Lionel Messi, in typical magisterial form, skips past the Nicaraguan players and opens the scoreline for the hosts with a simple finish. pic.twitter.com/JNweZ4fO8V — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 8, 2019

Messi's second goal of the game came with a little less wizardry, punching in an easy putback rebound following a save by the Nicaraguan goalie.

MESSI STRIKES AGAIN! 🤩👽



The Argentine skipper doubles his nation's lead after Sergio Agüero's shot is deflected to the Barcelona man, and makes a simple finish with two goals in a span of minutes. pic.twitter.com/9IyRduepLx — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 8, 2019

Friday's match was played as a tune-up before the Copa America tournament. The Copa America will begin on June 14.