Lionel Messi Nets Two Goals in Argentina Friendly vs. Nicaragua

Messi and Argentina rolled to a 5-1 win over Nicaragua in Friday's pre-Copa America friendly.  

By Michael Shapiro
June 07, 2019

Lionel Messi powered Argentina past Nicaragua in an international friendly on Friday, netting a pair of goals in a commanding 5–1 victory.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke a scoreless tie in the 36th minute. He darted around a slew of Argentina defenders before sliding a left-footed goal into the bottom right corner. The goal gave Argentina a lead it wouldn't relinquish. 

Messi's second goal of the game came with a little less wizardry, punching in an easy putback rebound following a save by the Nicaraguan goalie.

Friday's match was played as a tune-up before the Copa America tournament. The Copa America will begin on June 14. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message