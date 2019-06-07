Liverpool Away Kit 2019/20: Reds Reveal Strip for Next Season

By 90Min
June 07, 2019

Liverpool have revealed their new away kit for the 2019/20 season, as the Reds return to more simplistic colours for the final year of their current deal with New Balance. 

The manufacturer had provided Jurgen Klopp's side with bold away designs for the last three seasons, with last season's purple away kit following on from the prior season's 'Bold Citrus' strip. 

Next season, however, will see a departure from those themes, as the new kit features a stripped back white and navy design, as modelled for the club by Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

Similar to the home and goalkeeper kits, which have already been released, the kit will feature legendary manager Bob Paisley's signature stitched into the inside of the neck, with the 96 emblem encased in flames - in honour of the Hillsborough disaster - at the nape.

It will feature navy shorts and white socks, an unusual feature of a Liverpool kit, and a red trim on the sleeve. 

Fans can purchase the kit with a Champions League badge stitched into the sleeve, in celebration of the famous sixth European Cup win in Madrid. 

It marks the final year of the Reds' seven-year contract with New Balance, and they were reported in April to be in talks with Nike about a record kit deal, so this could well be the final Liverpool kit produced by New Balance. 

