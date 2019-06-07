Man Utd Make 'Final £100m Bid' for Kalidou Koulibaly Amid Juventus Interest

By 90Min
June 07, 2019

Manchester United have made a world record £100m bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, amid interest from Juventus, according to a report in Italy.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the 27-year-old for several months and have now made a final 'take it or leave it' offer.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is looking to strengthen Manchester United's defence this summer and Napoli defender Koulibaly has been on the club's radar for some time.

The Premier League giants have now - let's take this with a pinch of salt, guys, United have bid for every player in the world in 2019 - made the nine-figure bid for the 27-year-old (which would be a world-record fee for a defender should the transfer go through), according to the Italian publication (via Football365).

Juventus are now also reportedly interested in signing the Senegal international, with former Napoli manager and current Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri tipped to be Massimiliano Allegri's successor. 

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The Serie A champions are hopeful that the fact that Koulibaly shares the same agent as Bianconeri midfielder Miralem Pjanić works in their favour and helps attract the Senegal international to Juventus.


Koulibaly joined Napoli from Belgian side Genk in 2014, and his commanding performances in recent seasons have meant that he has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world. 


His unique blend of excellent technical ability, physicality and strong leadership skills has garnered the attention of many top clubs in Europe.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

He played an integral role in helping Napoli challenge for Serie A title in the 2017/18 season, where they finished just four points behind champions Juve.


Koulibaly has been named in the Serie A Team of the Year on three occasions and won the Serie A Best Defender Award this season.


He has made 206 appearances for Napoli, scoring 10 goals.

