NEW YORK — Heber scored twice, Maximiliano Moralez had a goal and three assists and New York FC beat FC Cincinnati 5-2 on Thursday night.

New York (5-1-8) extended its club-record unbeaten streak to 10 matches with a fifth victory during the stretch. Cincinnati (3-11-2) has lost four straight games, by a combined score of 15-4, and nine of its past 10.

NYCFC's first two goals were easy redirections as Alexandru Mitrita knocked in Moralez's cross in the 11th minute and Heber touched home Anton Tinnerholm's pass six minutes later for a 2-0 lead. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi made it 3-0 in the 29th by sending an open shot inside the near post.

Cincinnati got within 3-1 in the 37th when Heber headed in an own goal on a free kick from the edge of the box. But Heber got it back in the 49th by settling Moralez's pass with his chest and one-touching it with the outside of his foot.

NYCFC's second own goal, by Sebastien Ibeagha, made it 4-2 in the 76th until Moralez sealed it in the 90th at the end of a give-and-go.

NYCFC became the first team in MLS history to win a game with two own goals.