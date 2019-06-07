Maximiliano Moralez Records a Goal, Three Assists as NYCFC Blasts FC Cincinnati

New York extended its club-record unbeaten streak to 10 matches with a fifth victory during the stretch. Cincinnati (3-11-2) has lost four straight games, by a combined score of 15-4, and nine of its past 10.

By Associated Press
June 07, 2019

NEW YORK — Heber scored twice, Maximiliano Moralez had a goal and three assists and New York FC beat FC Cincinnati 5-2 on Thursday night.

New York (5-1-8) extended its club-record unbeaten streak to 10 matches with a fifth victory during the stretch. Cincinnati (3-11-2) has lost four straight games, by a combined score of 15-4, and nine of its past 10.

NYCFC's first two goals were easy redirections as Alexandru Mitrita knocked in Moralez's cross in the 11th minute and Heber touched home Anton Tinnerholm's pass six minutes later for a 2-0 lead. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi made it 3-0 in the 29th by sending an open shot inside the near post.

Cincinnati got within 3-1 in the 37th when Heber headed in an own goal on a free kick from the edge of the box. But Heber got it back in the 49th by settling Moralez's pass with his chest and one-touching it with the outside of his foot.

NYCFC's second own goal, by Sebastien Ibeagha, made it 4-2 in the 76th until Moralez sealed it in the 90th at the end of a give-and-go.

NYCFC became the first team in MLS history to win a game with two own goals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message