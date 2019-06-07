Onel Hernandez Signs New Contract With Norwich Running Until 2023 After Promotion to Premier League

Onel Hernandez has signed a new contract with Premier League bound Norwich, keeping him at the club until 2023.

The 26-year-old played a major role in the Canaries' promotion to England's top flight from the Championship, registering eight goals and nine assists in 40 league appearances.

Norwich ended up winning the Championship by five points, getting promoted alongside Sheffield United and Aston Villa, and have now tied down one of their most important players to a new long term deal.

He said, as quoted by Norwich's website: "It feels amazing to sign a new contract with the club. It was a very special season and for Stuart and the boss [Daniel Farke] to put their trust and belief in me going forward, it’s a great feeling.





“Throughout the season, there was togetherness in the changing rooms, training ground and everywhere around you. Everyone supported each other including the players that weren’t much involved on the pitch which was incredible and a massive part of the team’s success.

“I have never lifted a trophy in my life and to lift it in front of all the fans and them celebrating with us, the feeling was incredible. You can never forget those memories and I will have them for the rest of my life.

“We have a few weeks left but I’m buzzing to start pre-season and I can’t wait to come back to the training ground to catch up with all the lads.”

Norwich are back in the Premier League for the first time since the 2015/16 season, when they finished 19th under Alex Neil.