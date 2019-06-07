QPR Confirm Loftus Road Will Be Renamed The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queen's Park Rangers have announced that Loftus Road will be renamed 'The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium', in a classy tribute to the academy player who was fatally stabbed when he was just 15 back in 2006.



The club confirmed the news in an official statement, which explained that the unveiling of this new name would occur when the Rs play their first competitive fixture of the 2019/20 campaign.



The tribute came about after fans were invited to nominate local charities for the chance to win naming rights for the stadium. Once the shortlist was whittled down to five contestants, the Kiyan Prince Foundation won out with a whopping 63% of the share.

Speaking upon the announcement, Kiyan's father Mark said: "I can’t tell you what this means to Kiyan’s mum, to me, his brothers and sisters, his friends and people who have been supporting the work we have been doing.

“Kiyan was a very special young man. We hear many stories about his kindness and good nature so to have the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium at a place where his skills were honed is a dream come true.

"It means so much and only confirms the relationship that I know I have with the QPR fans. They always give me their support.

“This gives us so many opportunities and we have to make sure we capitalise on them. Kiyan would be blown away by what is going on.”

QPR CEO Lee Hoos added: "From the outset we wanted fans to nominate a local charity which has had a strong impact on our community, and the Kiyan Prince Foundation has certainly done that.

“With Kiyan’s connection to QPR, there is already a very close bond between the club and the charity. We will be looking to strengthen that over the coming months while helping to enhance the impact and reach of their fantastic work.

“I am delighted for Mark who is an inspiration to us all.”

Big Announcement for @TheKPF! #QPR fans have voted for Loftus Road to be renamed The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium from the 2019/20 season. #KiyanPrince



I want to thank @QPR & all the fans for making this dream come true! Kiyan Prince would be blown away by this! 💙 pic.twitter.com/936hBISxE7 — Dr Mark Prince OBE (@markno1prince) June 7, 2019

It is the first time the stadium will be known as anything other than Loftus Road in the 100 years Rangers have played there.

